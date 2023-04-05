Anyone waiting for great gaming laptop deals is going to be delighted to see that we’ve spotted the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti deal around. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop for $880 instead of $1,080. Saving $200 is a pretty awesome deal for this kind of laptop, especially with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti leading the charge. If you’ve been waiting for laptop deals that make you want to spend some serious cash on a sweet upgrade, read on while we tell you all about this one.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop

As one of the best laptop brands around, you can be safe in the knowledge you’re buying smart with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. We’re delighted to see what is fast becoming the minimum amount of storage for all your gaming needs, although it’s a little frustrating to see only 8GB of memory. These days, the best gaming laptops really need 16GB but we’re guessing concessions need to be made at this price. It’ll still be able to handle many games, fortunately.

More reassuring is the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which means better performance while gaming than you’d get with a standard RTX 3050 that is often available in this price range. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate further helps matters as it means you won’t have to worry about motion blur while playing fast-moving action games. Elsewhere, the laptop offers Dolby Atmos support via its dual speakers, an RGB backlit keyboard, and plenty of ports for all your accessories. It looks pretty cool too with the WASD keys highlighted given their importance while gaming.

Looking past that limited amount of memory, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop is a pretty appealing proposition for anyone seeking out an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti-based laptop. Normally priced at $1,080, it’s down to $880 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up today before you miss out on the $200 saving.

Editors' Recommendations