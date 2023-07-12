Prime Day: Get this Asus laptop with a fingerprint reader for $210

With Prime Day finally upon us, it’s the perfect time to pick up a business laptop if you’ve been eyeing one for a while. Luckily, there’s a great Prime Day deal on the Asus VivoBook 14, a lightweight yet versatile laptop for work and school. You can grab one from Amazon for just $210, rather than the usual $270 it goes for, which is a nice $60 discount.

Why you should buy the ASUS VivoBook 14

The ASUS VivoBook 14 has many great productivity chops while also being very budget oriented, mostly due to the Intel Core i3-1115G4 running under the hood. While it’s an entry-level CPU, it’s still relatively robust and should easily handle most productivity tasks without issue. That said, it may struggle with RAM-heavy tasks, like programming or opening lots of apps and tabs, since it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which isn’t much nowadays. It also means that even though it comes with Windows 11, it’s running in S-mode, a pared-down version missing a few features here and there, although nothing that would impact your productivity. There are 8GB and 12GB versions you can buy, but they’re considerably more expensive.

As for the screen, it’s a great 14-inch monitor with an IPS panel running at FHD, which is perfect for a work or school laptop and has the versatility of general day-to-day tasks as well, such as streaming content. It also has a fingerprint reader, which will become useful once things go passwordless, and the included 720p webcam is great for online meetings. When it comes to storage, it’s slightly on the lower side at just 128GBs, and while it shouldn’t impact you too much, grabbing one of these external hard drive deals might come in handy in the long run. As for battery life, you should expect around seven to eight hours, which isn’t bad for a budget laptop.

Overall, while the Asus Vivbook 14 isn’t going to win any awards for the best laptop, it’s a great budget device that can handle the basics well, especially at the cost of just $210 from Amazon. Even so, it’s well worth checking out some other great Prime Day laptop deals, and if you’re ok with not using Windows, there are a few great Prime Day Chromebook deals and general Prime Day deals for you to look at as well.

