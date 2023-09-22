Great for school: This 15-inch Windows 11 laptop is on sale for $199

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop for school but all you need is a device that can handle basic tasks, there’s surely something that will catch your eye among all of the laptop deals that are available online. Here’s an eye-catching offer from Walmart — the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $249, is on sale with a $50 discount that pulls it down even further to $199. There’s a chance that this bargain ends quickly, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA

The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are nowhere near the specifications of the best laptops. However, if you only need the device for relatively simple schoolwork such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations, these components are more than enough. The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA also comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which should be plenty of space for all the documents that are needed for classes.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display of the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is large enough for a comfortable view of your projects, and sharp enough so you can get a good look at all the details on the screen. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, which should be familiar for most people, and it comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you’ll be able to use the Microsoft Office apps such as Word and PowerPoint in completing your assignments.

The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is currently featured as one of the most affordable Windows 11-powered laptops from Walmart, as it’s down to $199 from $249 for savings of $50. It’s probably not going to stay this cheap for a long time, so you shouldn’t be hesitating with your purchase. If you want to get the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA without paying full price, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

