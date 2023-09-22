 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Great for school: This 15-inch Windows 11 laptop is on sale for $199

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
Asus

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop for school but all you need is a device that can handle basic tasks, there’s surely something that will catch your eye among all of the laptop deals that are available online. Here’s an eye-catching offer from Walmart — the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $249, is on sale with a $50 discount that pulls it down even further to $199. There’s a chance that this bargain ends quickly, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA

The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are nowhere near the specifications of the best laptops. However, if you only need the device for relatively simple schoolwork such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations, these components are more than enough. The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA also comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which should be plenty of space for all the documents that are needed for classes.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display of the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is large enough for a comfortable view of your projects, and sharp enough so you can get a good look at all the details on the screen. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, which should be familiar for most people, and it comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal so you’ll be able to use the Microsoft Office apps such as Word and PowerPoint in completing your assignments.

Related

The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA is currently featured as one of the most affordable Windows 11-powered laptops from Walmart, as it’s down to $199 from $249 for savings of $50. It’s probably not going to stay this cheap for a long time, so you shouldn’t be hesitating with your purchase. If you want to get the Asus VivoBook Go L510MA without paying full price, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best student laptop deals: Laptops for college from $169
online web browser game list

Heading off to college is an exciting and momentous occasion in anyone's life. It can also be incredibly expensive. We're not just talking about school fees but having to pay for accommodation and all the other things you need to own while you're stepping out into the world for the first time. One thing you'll need is a great laptop. Fortunately, there are some excellent laptop deals around which means you won't have to worry about spending too much on the pleasure of being able to type up your reports and notes without any hassle. With so many options around, we've picked out some of the very best student laptop deals available so you know exactly what to buy. We've included laptops and Chromebooks of varying price ranges so there's something for every budget and need here.
IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $179, was $319

Fitting in as one of the best Chromebooks for students, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook runs on 4 GB of memory and a MediaTek Kompanio processor. The 14-inch FHD screen has a 100% sRGB color gamut and sides of the keyboard contain speakers, making it a serviceable video lecture companion. The IdeaPad Slim 3's WiFi 6 allows for quick downloads and a solid internet connection. This, combined with the laptop's 13-hour battery life, solidify it as the perfect laptop to throw in your bag and take notes with at class. You can still watch (purely educational, of course) YouTube videos, but the machine isn't designed to be overly distracting.

Read more
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops on sale from $300 to $2,000
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Dell is almost universally considered one of the best laptop brands, and that may lead many to believe it can be hard to get a Dell laptop at a discount. Dell, however, is always coming up with some of the best laptop deals, and that’s certainly the case right now. Many of the best Dell laptop deals include newer models, but you’ll also find some impressive discounts on laptops that are a generation or two old yet still managing to hold their own. We’ve rounded up all of the best Dell laptop deals out there, so read onward for more details on how to land some savings.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $300, was $330

Read more
HP laptop deals: Envy, Pavilion, Omen, Victus laptops on sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

If you're looking for laptop deals and steals, then the HP Laptop 14z is a good place to start your search. It features AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB of Ram, and an impressive-for-the-cost 128 GB SSD. The HP Laptop 14z's 14-inch screen features a 1366 x 768 resolution screen. Despite its low cost, you can still use this for Skype conversations and Zoom meetings with its HP True Vision 720p camera that features dual array digital microphones. If you've been thinking this fits amongst our student laptop deals, especially for younger students, due to its low cost and full features, you'll be especially entertained to know it has an emoji button! Perfect for a quick message to a friend or family.

Read more