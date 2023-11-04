Best 17-inch laptop deals: Big savings on big screens

If you want to upgrade from a laptop with a small screen, you should be on the lookout for 17-inch laptop deals. These devices offer some of the largest displays that you can get on a laptop, but they range from affordable options to high-end machines, and are made by the best laptop brands. You can take your pick among all of the available offers online, but to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as laptop deals like these usually don’t last long.

Asus CX1700CK Chromebook — $269, was $299

The Asus CX1700CK Chromebook is one of the cheapest options for a 17-inch laptop, because instead of Windows, it’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. Chromebooks run smooth despite low-end components like the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook’s Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. Its 17.3-inch screen offers Full HD resolution, and you can supplement its limited 64GB eMMC with cloud storage on Google Drive.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

The HP Laptop 17z is another affordable choice for a 17-inch laptop, but it’s powered by Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution is bright, colorful, and flicker-free, and the device will have no trouble handling basic functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

HP Omen 17t — $1,250, was $1,700

If you want to play video games on a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, check out the HP Omen 17t. It’s a great choice if you’re on a budget, because with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it will be able to run the best PC games. The gaming laptop also features a 512GB SSD, which provides ample storage space for multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates and optional DLCs.

LG Gram 17 — $1,600, was $1,800

The LG Gram 17 is highlighted in our list of the best 17-inch laptops because despite a 17-inch WQXGA display, it’s extremely portable with its thin design and weight of less than 3 pounds. It doesn’t sacrifice performance for this though, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Eco processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also offers a 1TB SSD, so you’ll have enough space to save all your projects.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,400, was $3,400

The Razer Blade 17 is the gaming laptop that you want to buy if you want to be ready to play the best upcoming PC games on a bright and beautiful 17.3-inch display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD, this is a device that’s designed for gamers.

Editors' Recommendations