 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best 17-inch laptop deals: Big savings on big screens

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you want to upgrade from a laptop with a small screen, you should be on the lookout for 17-inch laptop deals. These devices offer some of the largest displays that you can get on a laptop, but they range from affordable options to high-end machines, and are made by the best laptop brands. You can take your pick among all of the available offers online, but to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as laptop deals like these usually don’t last long.

Asus CX1700CK Chromebook — $269, was $299

An Asus 17-inch Chromebook sits open in the foreground with the back of the device in the background.
Asus

The Asus CX1700CK Chromebook is one of the cheapest options for a 17-inch laptop, because instead of Windows, it’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS. Chromebooks run smooth despite low-end components like the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook’s Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. Its 17.3-inch screen offers Full HD resolution, and you can supplement its limited 64GB eMMC with cloud storage on Google Drive.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
HP

The HP Laptop 17z is another affordable choice for a 17-inch laptop, but it’s powered by Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed in its 128GB SSD. The 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution is bright, colorful, and flicker-free, and the device will have no trouble handling basic functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

Related

HP Omen 17t — $1,250, was $1,700

An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
HP

If you want to play video games on a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, check out the HP Omen 17t. It’s a great choice if you’re on a budget, because with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it will be able to run the best PC games. The gaming laptop also features a 512GB SSD, which provides ample storage space for multiple AAA titles with their necessary updates and optional DLCs.

LG Gram 17 — $1,600, was $1,800

LG Gram 17 2021 laptop
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The LG Gram 17 is highlighted in our list of the best 17-inch laptops because despite a 17-inch WQXGA display, it’s extremely portable with its thin design and weight of less than 3 pounds. It doesn’t sacrifice performance for this though, as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Eco processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop also offers a 1TB SSD, so you’ll have enough space to save all your projects.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,400, was $3,400

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 17 is the gaming laptop that you want to buy if you want to be ready to play the best upcoming PC games on a bright and beautiful 17.3-inch display with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD, this is a device that’s designed for gamers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
One of HP’s best laptops just got a massive $450 price cut
The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

One of the best laptop deals today has you saving $450 on a great laptop. That laptop is the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It ordinarily costs $1,400 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $950. It's a great price for a highly versatile laptop that doubles up as a tablet for those times you need to be more hands-on. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what to know. Alternatively, you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and it's particularly great at developing some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, 1,000 nits of brightness, and an integrated privacy screen.

Read more
4 early Black Friday gaming laptop deals I’d recommend now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great discounts on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Dell G16 gaming laptop -- $800, was $1,250

Reminding us of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands comes the Dell G16 gaming laptop. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. While it isn't the highest specced gaming laptop any more, it's still more than good enough for many of the latest games. Its 16-inch QHD+ screen further helps with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Designed so that it fits into a 15-inch laptop shell, it's more portable than you'd expect from a gaming laptop.

Read more
I found 7 early Black Friday laptop deals you should shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday is coming up fast and we're already spotting some early Black Friday deals emerge. This includes some fantastic laptop deals with big savings to be enjoyed when you buy early and beat the rush. Whether you're looking for a super cheap Chromebook or a gaming rig, there's something here for you. Let's take a look at what's out there right now.
HP Stream 14 -- $199, was $229

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so while you shouldn't expect great performance from the HP Stream 14, you can count on a more reliable experience than from a lesser brand. The laptop has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It runs Windows 11 in S mode and also has a year's worth of Office 365 to help you with typing up documents and other office work. To make it more eye-catching, it's available in either blue or pink so it feels more personal to you.

Read more