Black Friday deals are a great place to check for a new laptop. Amazon has its fair share of them, on every kind of machine from gaming laptops to Chromebooks. We’ve picked out our favorites below and categorized them. All of these deals are available right now, even though Black Friday is still a ways away. Make sure to check back for new deals before the shopping holiday starts.

Best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

If you’re looking for a general purpose laptop, this is the category for you. Amazon has discounted computers from some of our favorite brands, like HP and Acer. These laptops will vary in power and size. If you’re looking for something with expensive components, check gaming laptops below. If power isn’t so important but price is, check out Chromebook deals under this.

15-inch Acer Aspire 3 —

14-inch Auusda —

HP 15 —

HP 14 —

2023 HP 17 —

Best Amazon Black Friday MacBook deals

MacBooks are not cheap, but they have the preferred operating system to many people. Using MacOS isn’t the only reason to choose a MacBook. They are powerful and well-built devices that will last for years. We’ve pulled some of our favorites, but new and refurbished, including 2023 releases and older models.

2023 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 —

2020 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 —

2020 13-inch MacBook Air (refurbished) —

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (refurbished) —

13-inch MacBook Air (refurbished) —

Best Amazon Black Friday Chromebook deals

Chromebooks are a great option for students and casual users. Because they focus on apps over a desktop operating system, they’re easy to use and require less power and storage space. We’ve pulled some super cheap options, under $100, and some fancier options like Chromebooks with touchscreens.

14-inch Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 —

14-inch Asus Chromebook C424 —

11-inch Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e (refurbished) —

14-inch Lenovo Flagship Chromebook —

11-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 —

Best Amazon Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are a great way to get power on the go. These options focus on computers with great processors, GPUs and displays, as well as enough storage to keep multiple AAA games downloaded without an external hard drive. Gaming laptops are never going to be cheap, but Black Friday is a good time to shop for a new system at a discount.

Asus TUF Dash F15 —

HP Victus 15 —

MSI Sword 15 —

Acer Nitro 5 —

Asus ROG Strix G15 —

Editors' Recommendations