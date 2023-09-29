 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best MSI gaming laptop deals: Save on the Bravo, Delta and Stealth

Noah McGraw
By

MSI makes some of the best high-end gaming laptops on the market. Their Bravo and Delta line are great for gamers on a budget, while the impressive Stealth line is here for people looking for a powerhouse mobile gaming system. Thankfully everything from the budget laptops to the professional rigs is on sale right now, so you can save hundreds on a prebuilt gaming laptop with impressive specs. Our picks for the best MSI gaming laptop deals are below.

MSI Bravo 15 — $800, was $1,000

MSI Bravo 15 displaying a yellow MSI logo.
MSI

The MSI Bravo is a good starting place if you’re just getting into the world of PC gaming. It has quality components, but nothing too flashy or expensive. It’s compact at just 15.6-inches, but the screen still has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The main money saver is in the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The graphics card is an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which is where most of the budget goes. It skimps a bit on memory, with a standard 16GB of RAM but only 512GB of storage on its SSD.

MSI Delta 15 — $1,300, was $1,500

The MSI Delta AMD Advantage Edition on a white background displaying a vibrant green desktop.
MSI

This configuration of the MSI Delta is all about AMD. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6700M. If you feel more comfortable knowing that your CPU and GPU are manufactured to work perfectly together, AMD is you only option, and the MSI Delta is a fine choice. It has the standard 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you’ll be able to get several modern games up and running without needing any external hard drive deals. The screen is a compact 15.6 inches and has 1080p resolution.

Related

MSI Stealth 17 — $1,332, was $1,850

MSI Stealth 17.3-inch frontal view
bestbuy.com / .

A few versions of the MSI Stealth gaming laptop show up on this list. If you want to go straight for power, performance and screen size, the Stealth is a great choice. This configuration has a 17.3-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a roomy display, but the refresh rate is standard. The higher price point comes primarily from the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which made our list of the best Intel processors of the year. It has the Nividia RTX 3060 GPU, which isn’t top of the line anymore but will knock most AAA games out of the park.

MSI Stealth 16 — $1,850, was $2,000

MSI's Stealth 16 Studio laptop sits on a table.
MSI / Digital Trends

With the MSI Stealth 16, we drop down in display size but jump up in display quality. This laptop runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is basically a wider version of FHD. It’s still capped at a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, so you’ll be able to get years of performance out of it before upgrading. The GPU is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which will be able to tackle anything you throw at it with grace and style. It also has 32GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to multitask while you game without significant slowdowns.

MSI Stealth 17 Studio — $3,895, was $4,000

An MSI Stealth 17 Studio laptop on a white background.
MSI

Here’s the powerhouse you’ve been looking for. The MSI Stealth 17 Studio has all the high-end components you could want, plus a nicer screen than any of the previous models on this list. Let’s start with an easy example: 64GB of RAM. If you run two or more intensive processes at once, like gaming and streaming, you’ll need all 64GB. This model is back to the impressive 13th-Gen Intel Core i9, and it has the unbeatable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. If you want to buy a prebuilt beast of a gaming laptop, look no further.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best gaming PC deals: Powerful gaming rigs from $600
young woman playing video games on a PC

A desktop PC offers a lot that even the best laptops can’t offer, such as expanded connectivity and the ability to swap upgraded components in the future. These features are especially handy if you’re a gamer. The best gaming PCs are a worthy investment if that’s the case, and it’s always worth searching through the best gaming PC deals if you’re in the market for an upgrade, or if you’re building a gaming setup from scratch. There are a lot of great gaming PC deals currently available, and they include brands like HP, Alienware, Lenovo, and Asus. We’ve rounded them all up, so give them a look and throw the savings at some of the best PC games.
HP OMEN 25L — $600, was $900

The HP OMEN 25L is one of the most popular gaming PCs on the market, as it offers some great value. Like all of the best desktop computers, it’s fully customizable, meaning you can purchase it at this great price and upgrade internal components if you need to in the future. This build has some good specs as it is, however, offering an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card. This is a great option for gamers on a budget, and it’s more than enough hardware to get you going if you’re new to the gaming world.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Turn your laptop into a tablet for $198
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk folded like a tent.

There are laptops, and then there are 2-in-1-laptops that offer you the best of both worlds. What worlds? You can seamlessly swap between a tablet-style device, by flipping the keyboard behind the display, or when you need it, instantly swap back to a traditional laptop with keyboard. It will completely evolve your productivity, if you've never used one before. The thing is, because of the extra functionality they offer, a 2-in-1-laptop can be expensive. But you’re in luck, as some of the best laptop deals currently taking place are discounts on 2-in-1 laptops. Many of the best laptop brands are currently seeing 2-in-1 models discounted, including the likes of HP, Lenovo, and Dell. We’ve tracked down all of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, so read onward for more details on what might make the best deal for you.
Asus CM3200 Chromebook — $198, was $229

While the best laptops often focus on delivering as much power as they can into their footprint, the best Chromebooks tend to focus on simplicity and delivering just the things more entry-level users need. This is true with the Asus CM3200 Chromebook, which comes in at under $200. This price point gets you quite a bit, including an HD touchscreen display, an 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage space. This is generally plenty for base users like students, or professionals whose work doesn’t go much further beyond word processors, spreadsheets, and browsing the web.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Is it time to buy a new laptop? Then you've come to the right place, as we've gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can shop today. We've picked laptops for different budgets and needs, ranging from low-priced devices to high-end machines, including Chromebook deals, gaming laptop deals, and MacBook deals. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if any of these offers catch your eye though, because we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of them.
HP Stream 14 -- $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Read more