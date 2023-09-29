MSI makes some of the best high-end gaming laptops on the market. Their Bravo and Delta line are great for gamers on a budget, while the impressive Stealth line is here for people looking for a powerhouse mobile gaming system. Thankfully everything from the budget laptops to the professional rigs is on sale right now, so you can save hundreds on a prebuilt gaming laptop with impressive specs. Our picks for the best MSI gaming laptop deals are below.

MSI Bravo 15 — $800, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo is a good starting place if you’re just getting into the world of PC gaming. It has quality components, but nothing too flashy or expensive. It’s compact at just 15.6-inches, but the screen still has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The main money saver is in the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The graphics card is an impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which is where most of the budget goes. It skimps a bit on memory, with a standard 16GB of RAM but only 512GB of storage on its SSD.

MSI Delta 15 — $1,300, was $1,500

This configuration of the MSI Delta is all about AMD. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6700M. If you feel more comfortable knowing that your CPU and GPU are manufactured to work perfectly together, AMD is you only option, and the MSI Delta is a fine choice. It has the standard 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you’ll be able to get several modern games up and running without needing any external hard drive deals. The screen is a compact 15.6 inches and has 1080p resolution.

MSI Stealth 17 — $1,332, was $1,850

A few versions of the MSI Stealth gaming laptop show up on this list. If you want to go straight for power, performance and screen size, the Stealth is a great choice. This configuration has a 17.3-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a roomy display, but the refresh rate is standard. The higher price point comes primarily from the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which made our list of the best Intel processors of the year. It has the Nividia RTX 3060 GPU, which isn’t top of the line anymore but will knock most AAA games out of the park.

MSI Stealth 16 — $1,850, was $2,000

With the MSI Stealth 16, we drop down in display size but jump up in display quality. This laptop runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is basically a wider version of FHD. It’s still capped at a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, so you’ll be able to get years of performance out of it before upgrading. The GPU is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which will be able to tackle anything you throw at it with grace and style. It also has 32GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to multitask while you game without significant slowdowns.

MSI Stealth 17 Studio — $3,895, was $4,000

Here’s the powerhouse you’ve been looking for. The MSI Stealth 17 Studio has all the high-end components you could want, plus a nicer screen than any of the previous models on this list. Let’s start with an easy example: 64GB of RAM. If you run two or more intensive processes at once, like gaming and streaming, you’ll need all 64GB. This model is back to the impressive 13th-Gen Intel Core i9, and it has the unbeatable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. If you want to buy a prebuilt beast of a gaming laptop, look no further.

