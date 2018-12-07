Digital Trends
Computing

A ‘botnet’ of infected WordPress sites is attacking other sites on the platform

Arif Bacchus
By
wordpress vulnerability version 472 plug in
INBJ / 123RF

Hackers controlling a “botnet” of over 20,000 infected WordPress sites are attacking other WordPress sites, according to a report from The Defiant Threat Intelligence team. The botnets attempted to generate up to five million malicious WordPress logins within the past thirty days.

Per the report, the hackers behind this attack are using four command and control servers to send requests to over 14,000 proxy servers from a Russian provider. Those proxies are then used to anonymize traffic and send instructions and a script to the infected WordPress “slave” sites concerning which of the other WordPress sites to eventually target. The servers behind the attack are still online, and primarily target the XML-RPC interface of WordPress to try out a combination of usernames and passwords for admin logins.

“The wordlists associated with this campaign contain small sets of very common passwords. However, the script includes functionality to dynamically generate appropriate passwords based on common patterns … While this tactic is unlikely to succeed on any one given site, it can be very effective when used at scale across a large number of targets,” explains The Defiant Threat Intelligence team.

Attacks on the XML-RPC interface aren’t new and date back to 2015. If you’re concerned that your WordPress account might be impacted by this attack, The Defiant Threat Intelligence team reports that it is best to enable restrictions and lockouts for failed logins. You also can consider using WordPress plugins which protect against brute force attacks, such as the Wordfence plugin.

The Defiant Threat Intelligence team has shared information on the attacks with law enforcement authorities. Unfortunately, ZDNet reports that the four command and control servers can’t be taken offline because they are hosted on a provider that doesn’t honor takedown requests. Still, researchers will be contacting hosting providers identified with the infected slave sites to try and limit the scope of the attack.

Some data has been omitted from the original report on this attack because it can be exploited by others. The use of the proxies also makes it hard to find the location of the attacks, but the attacker made mistakes which allowed researchers to access the interface of the command and control servers behind the attack. All of this information is being deemed as “a great deal of valuable data” for investigators.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
Up Next

Avengers 4 teaser trailer has finally arrived: Prepare for 'Avengers: Endgame'
microsoft failed with rt but qualcomm is doing windows on arm the right way snapdragon 8cx chip front
Computing

PCs are finally evolving. Here’s an inside look at Qualcomm’s latest revolution

The second time might be the charm. Six years after Microsoft’s failed foray into ARM computing with Windows RT, its second effort with Always-Connected PC is now showing early signs of success. Microsoft partner Qualcomm provided…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Hades Canyon NUC
Computing

Intel’s 2019 NUC may get even more powerful, thanks to 9th-Gen Core i9 processor

Intel may be looking at adding even more performance to its compact desktop range. The company's 2019 line of NUC PCs could be refreshed with the latest 9th-Generation processor, which packs in eight cores and 16 threads.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Computing

Microsoft blocks optional Windows 10 update that bricked Surface Book 2 devices

The Windows 10 problems just keep on coming. Microsoft is now pulling back an optional monthly cumulative update that recently bricked and rendered some Surface Book 2 devices useless.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

Intel's 9th-gen chips could power your next rig. Here's what you need to know

The Intel Core i9-9900K processor was the star of the show for consumers, but a powerful 28-core Xeon processor also led announcements. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Intel chipsets.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Edge
Computing

Microsoft asks Edge Insiders for help with its new browser development

If you want to be among the first to try Microsoft's new Edge browser that's built on Google's open-source Chromium rendering engine, you can sign up to be an Edge Insider. Microsoft is asking users to provide feedback.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nest security camera hacked flaw intro 1385155726
Smart Home

Man claims hacker talked to him through his Nest security camera

An Arizona man claims a white hat hacker was able to communicate with him through a hacked Nest Cam IQ internet-connected security camera and warn him about a vulnerability in the device.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory
Computing

Having enough RAM is important, but stick to these guidelines to save some money

Although not quite as exciting as processors and graphics cards, RAM is one of the most important parts of your PC. Not having enough can hurt performance. So, how much RAM do you need?
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most, do you really need the extra power of an i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 CPUs could be the most powerful ever. Here's what we know

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock