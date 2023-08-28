 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell clearance sale knocks $300 off this gaming laptop

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop displaying a game on a white background.
Dell

Forever the purveyor of awesome laptop deals, Dell’s clearance sale has made the Dell G16 gaming laptop even more affordable than usual. Usually priced at $1,300, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only and it comes bundled with Assassins Creed Mirage and Nightingale once they launch. A seriously sweet offer for anyone looking for great gaming laptop deals, let’s take a deeper look at what it offers for the price before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a good reminder of why Dell regularly tops our look at the best laptop brands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A little more storage might have been nice but you still have room for a handful of games, even if they run big. Alongside that is one of the most important parts of a gaming laptop — the graphics card. Here, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s just what you need to play the latest games with only the most demanding needing you to adjust detail levels accordingly.

Teamed up with the graphics card is a highly competent display. The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The latter means no need to worry about motion blur, even when the action gets super fast. It’s just what you’d expect from one of the best gaming laptops.

Related

Other useful features include an RGB backlit keyboard, along with one Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.1 port too. Impressively, Dell has squeezed the 16-inch screen into a 15-inch laptop chassis so it’s lighter than you’d think while still providing you with plenty of screen space. With an Alienware-inspired thermal design, it also stays cool no matter how busy your gaming time gets. There’s always the Game Shift macro key for pumping up performance as needed too.

A highly competent gaming laptop for the price, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is currently down to $1,000 at Dell. Normally priced at $1,300, you’re saving $300 on the regular price so this is a good time to consider making a purchase. Don’t miss out as the deal is sure to be limited in number.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This cheap Dell laptop just got even cheaper — save 30%
The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.

Dell continues to be the go-to place for laptop deals. For anyone seeking a cheap laptop, you're going to love the price on the Dell Inspiron 15. Usually costing $430, it's down to $300 for a limited time making it a great option for students heading back to school. If you want to know more, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
As one of the best laptop brands, you can always rely on Dell to deliver a great product. The Dell Inspiron 15 is on the cheaper end of the laptop spectrum so it won't rival the best laptops, but it's still a good bet for those on a budget.

Read more
This Dell XPS 15 deal cuts $400 off the price for a limited time
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell XPS deals are always popular among shoppers looking to buy a new laptop, and that's because of products like the Dell XPS 15. The powerful laptop, in a configuration that's originally priced at $2,349, is on sale from Dell for $1,949 for savings of $400. You'll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this limited-time offer, as there's probably already a lot of interested buyers. Complete the transaction as soon as possible because the stocks that they set aside for this bargain will be gone sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop
A streamlined and solid build, strong productivity and creative performance, and an excellent keyboard and touchpad are just a few reasons why the Dell XPS 15 is our top choice among the best 15-inch laptops in the market. Dell maintains the device's sleek aesthetic, while the dual-clutch mechanism on its hinge makes opening and closing the laptop very smooth. It's not all about looks though -- the Dell XPS 15 will be able to keep up with even the heaviest of workloads with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. It's also got 32GB of RAM, which is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need for tackling demanding tasks like editing huge video or photo files.

Read more
Flash sale brings the Dell G16 gaming laptop to $1,000
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.

You're looking at a significant purchase if you want to get a decent machine from gaming laptop deals, but thankfully there are offers like Dell's $300 discount for the Dell G16. From its original price of $1,300, it's down to $1,000 -- still not cheap, but worth every penny. The bargain price for the gaming laptop is part of a clearance sale though, which means there won't be enough units available for all of the interested gamers. If you don't want to miss out, you're going to have to push through with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is ready to play the best PC games right after unboxing because it's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It has the 16GB of RAM that new AAA games demand, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. The machine also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing titles on its 512GB SSD immediately.

Read more