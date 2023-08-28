Dell clearance sale knocks $300 off this gaming laptop

Forever the purveyor of awesome laptop deals, Dell’s clearance sale has made the Dell G16 gaming laptop even more affordable than usual. Usually priced at $1,300, it’s down to $1,000 for a limited time only and it comes bundled with Assassins Creed Mirage and Nightingale once they launch. A seriously sweet offer for anyone looking for great gaming laptop deals, let’s take a deeper look at what it offers for the price before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a good reminder of why Dell regularly tops our look at the best laptop brands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A little more storage might have been nice but you still have room for a handful of games, even if they run big. Alongside that is one of the most important parts of a gaming laptop — the graphics card. Here, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s just what you need to play the latest games with only the most demanding needing you to adjust detail levels accordingly.

Teamed up with the graphics card is a highly competent display. The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The latter means no need to worry about motion blur, even when the action gets super fast. It’s just what you’d expect from one of the best gaming laptops.

Other useful features include an RGB backlit keyboard, along with one Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.1 port too. Impressively, Dell has squeezed the 16-inch screen into a 15-inch laptop chassis so it’s lighter than you’d think while still providing you with plenty of screen space. With an Alienware-inspired thermal design, it also stays cool no matter how busy your gaming time gets. There’s always the Game Shift macro key for pumping up performance as needed too.

A highly competent gaming laptop for the price, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is currently down to $1,000 at Dell. Normally priced at $1,300, you’re saving $300 on the regular price so this is a good time to consider making a purchase. Don’t miss out as the deal is sure to be limited in number.

Editors' Recommendations