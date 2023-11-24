 Skip to main content
This is the cheapest Dell 2-in-1 laptop worth buying Black Friday

Modern computers are very light and thin, and if you need something portable and relatively well-priced, then the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a solid option. There are quite a few Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, including this one from Dell that brings it down to $500 from $730, which is a tidy $230 discount and worth grabbing if you’ve always wanted a convertible laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a light laptop, clocking in at 3.48 pounds, so it’s not too difficult to hold on to for longer periods of time in its tablet mode, making it a great companion for moving around and taking notes. The screen runs an FHD+ resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 250 nits, which isn’t a lot and will mostly be good for indoor work, rather than walking around outside where there is indirect sunlight. It’s also 0.73 inches thick, so it’s easy to throw in a bag to carry around with you, and you’ll get about 11 hours of battery life, which is great for the price point.

Under the hood, it runs a mid-range Intel Core i5-1335U, which is more than enough to handle most productivity work and might even let you get a tiny bit of editing done. Of course, it doesn’t come with a discrete GPU, so you won’t be able to do any real gaming on this, potentially just indie or casual games at the most. The 8GB of DDR5 RAM is also slightly at the lower end, maybe not for this price bracket, but Windows is certainly RAM-hungry, so you’ll have to be sure not to open too many tabs or apps at the same time. As for storage, the 512GB SSD should be absolutely more than enough for most people, especially if you stream most of your content.

While the Inspiron does have some problems of value without the discount, with the discount from Dell that brings it down to $500, it has some pretty great value. Even so, if you’d like something a bit different, there are a lot of great Black Friday laptop deals you can take advantage of.

