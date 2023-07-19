The Dell Inspiron 15 is a portable and affordable laptop that’s currently even cheaper after an $80 discount from Dell. From its original price of $330, you’ll only have to pay $250 to get this machine delivered to your doorstep. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because as of the time of writing, 48% of the available stocks have already been claimed. That number’s rising by the moment, so you need to secure your unit before one of the most attractive laptop deals right now gets sold out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The best laptops will let you run demanding processes and multitask between several apps, but if you just need a device for basic functions like typing reports, managing spreadsheets, and doing online research, then you should check out the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM — a far cry from the top-of-the-line models of the best laptop brands, but more than enough if you’re only planning to use the laptop for simple tasks.

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch HD display, which is large enough to give you a clear look at the project that you’re working on, but without going too far to sacrifice the portability that you’ll need if you have to bring the laptop with you at all times. You’ll have ample storage space for your software and documents on its 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, and you’ll be able to join online meetings and make video calls with its built-in HD webcam.

While the specifications and features of the Dell Inspiron 15 won’t blow you away, the laptop is dependable enough to get you through your daily tasks. It’s on sale from Dell for just $250, for savings of $80 on its sticker price of $330. There’s a catch though — the deal’s availability is extremely limited, and with 48% already claimed, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now if you don’t want to miss out. If you want the Dell Inspiron 15 but you prefer not to pay full price, you need to buy it immediately.

