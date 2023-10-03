 Skip to main content
Get this 24-inch all-in-one PC for just $450 in Dell’s latest sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One on a desk next to a keyboard.
Dell

All-in-one PCs always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear with discounts in desktop computer deals, so here’s an offer from Dell that you should shop while stocks are still available — the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC for just $450. From its original price of $580, you’ll enjoy savings of $80 plus an additional $50 off with the code SAVE50. We don’t expect this bargain to last a long time, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

An all-in-one PC is a desktop computer that doesn’t need to connect to a separate monitor because it comes with a built-in display, according to our guide on how to choose a computer. In the case of the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One, it features a 23.8-inch Full HD screen. One of the advantages of going for an all-in-one PC is that your desktop computer setup will be clutter-free. There are no wires or cables necessary for your monitor, and if you use a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll have to deal with is the power cable of the all-in-one PC itself.

The design of the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One isn’t its only selling point though, as it’s very capable of handling your daily tasks. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it runs on Windows 11 Home that’s pre-loaded in a 256GB SSD. You can even use the all-in-one PC as a Bluetooth speaker by linking your mobile device, and it features a pop-up Full HD camera to take video calls and participate in online meetings.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is fast and stylish, and on top of that, it’s currently more affordable at only $450 from Dell. There’s an $80 discount on its sticker price of $580, and you’ll get another $50 in savings by using the code SAVE 50. This deal may end at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC for work and play, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

