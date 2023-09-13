Dell’s Windows-powered answer to the Apple iMac is $300 off today

If you prefer the idea of an all-in-one computer over a regular desktop PC, Dell has a great one on sale today. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is down to $750, saving you $300 off the regular price of $1,050. This is a great option for anyone a little limited on space but in need of excellent desktop computer deals. Read on while we take you through what you might want to know about the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One offers an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going at this price, ensuring you’ll be able to multitask and juggle many windows without any issues. Multitasking is also made easier by its 23.8-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and near non-existent bezels thanks to InfinityEdge technology. It’s also a touchscreen so it’s great if you prefer to be more hands-on with your work or browsing. Said display offers 99% sRGB coverage along with Dell’s blue light-reducing technology ComfortView Plus.

The best all-in-one computers need a good monitor as well as the core hardware, and the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One achieves all that. It also has plenty of ports such as one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and a selection of USB 3.1 ports. There’s also room for a headset jack, ethernet port, and HDMI ports for hooking up extra displays. Want to take many video calls? That’s no problem here with a pop-up full HD camera that disappears any time you want to be left alone. It has Wide Dynamic Range so it looks better than most built-in webcams too.

Everything about the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is designed with convenience in mind meaning it’s more useful than many of the best desktop computers. After all, there’s no need to add on the price of a monitor or find room for both devices.

Usually priced at $1,050, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is currently available directly from Dell for $750. A good option for many home users, check it out now before the price increases soon.

