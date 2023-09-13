 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s Windows-powered answer to the Apple iMac is $300 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One on a desk next to a keyboard.
Dell

If you prefer the idea of an all-in-one computer over a regular desktop PC, Dell has a great one on sale today. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is down to $750, saving you $300 off the regular price of $1,050. This is a great option for anyone a little limited on space but in need of excellent desktop computer deals. Read on while we take you through what you might want to know about the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One offers an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s pretty good going at this price, ensuring you’ll be able to multitask and juggle many windows without any issues. Multitasking is also made easier by its 23.8-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and near non-existent bezels thanks to InfinityEdge technology. It’s also a touchscreen so it’s great if you prefer to be more hands-on with your work or browsing. Said display offers 99% sRGB coverage along with Dell’s blue light-reducing technology ComfortView Plus.

The best all-in-one computers need a good monitor as well as the core hardware, and the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One achieves all that. It also has plenty of ports such as one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and a selection of USB 3.1 ports. There’s also room for a headset jack, ethernet port, and HDMI ports for hooking up extra displays. Want to take many video calls? That’s no problem here with a pop-up full HD camera that disappears any time you want to be left alone. It has Wide Dynamic Range so it looks better than most built-in webcams too.

Related

Everything about the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is designed with convenience in mind meaning it’s more useful than many of the best desktop computers. After all, there’s no need to add on the price of a monitor or find room for both devices.

Usually priced at $1,050, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is currently available directly from Dell for $750. A good option for many home users, check it out now before the price increases soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell XPS 13 is down to its cheapest price of 2023 for Labor Day
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

Labor Day sales are upon us and if you're looking for a new and well-reviewed laptop, you're going to adore what Dell has available right now. As part of its Labor Day laptop sales, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 for just $599. This is a tremendous bargain for anyone looking for a great laptop for home or work use, as well as if you're still seeking a new laptop for taking to school with you.

This particular Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 so we're talking a considerable saving of $200 aka 25% off the usual price. It's a well-regarded system as we'll go on to explain so you really should check it out. It's ideally suited for all the work you may need to do, along with watching your favorite shows or browsing the internet. Read on to see what we have to say about it below, or hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Read more
Best Labor Day Mac deals: Mac Mini, iMac, MacBook Air and Pro
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on a desk, with macOS Sonoma running on its display.

With plenty of Labor Day deals going on right now, we thought we'd narrow things down to certain areas you're most likely to be interested in. If you're looking to buy a new Mac, for instance, we've got all the best Apple deals below. This includes some surprisingly affordable MacBook Airs right up to the most high-end Mac Studios for your home office. Whatever your plans are, take a look at what we've picked out for you.
Apple MacBook Air (M1) -- $749, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is best described as the Mac starter kit and that remains the case three years on. It has Apple's M1 chip which remains far more powerful with macOS than you'd ever expect. Alongside that is 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which covers all the basics. One of the highlights is its 13.3-inch Retina display which looks gorgeous and can offer sharp and clear text, along with much more vibrant images than elsewhere. A backlit keyboard looks great while the whole design is super portable. It also has an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.

Read more
Apple Labor Day sales: Save on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and MacBook
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

This year's Labor Day sales have already started, giving you the opportunity to do some early shopping for Apple deals. The brand's products like the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook don't usually come with discounts, so you should take advantage of the offers that you discover. To help you figure out what to get, we've rounded up all of the top bargains that are available, but once something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. Stocks may already be gone if you wait until Labor Day to complete the transaction, so buy the Apple device that you want right now.
Apple AirTag (4 Pack) -- $89, was $99

If you're always misplacing things, then you may want to invest in the Apple AirTag. The Bluetooth tracker uses Apple's Find My app to determine the precise location of the AirTag and the object where it's placed, such as on your remote control, your dog's collar, or your child's backpack, among many other examples. It's very easy to set up -- you just need to hold it beside your iPhone to start the process -- and its replaceable battery can last more than a year. The Apple AirTag also features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, for protection against the elements.

Read more