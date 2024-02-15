 Skip to main content
Dell Presidents’ Day sale: Get a Dell XPS 13 for $599 and more

Presidents’ Day is just around the corner, but Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale is already up and running, with all kinds of laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and more that you can shop right now. This could also be your last chance to get the current-generation Dell XPS 13 as the new version of the laptop is on its way. No matter what you decide to buy, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase — if you wait until the final minutes of the holiday, stocks of some of the devices on sale may already be gone.

What to buy in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale

The Dell XPS 13
If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is highly recommended. Even though a new Dell XPS 13 is on its way, the current model is still pretty reliable by today’s standards with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop will be yours for , following a $200 discount on its original price of $799. However, if you want a cheaper option, the most affordable laptop in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale is Dell Inspiron 15, which features the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, for instead of $330 for $50 in savings. On the other hand, if you need a powerful gaming laptop, you’ll get a $1,000 discount if you buy the Alienware m18, pulling its price from $4,300. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM.

For those who are planning to buy a new desktop computer, the one with the lowest price in the sale is the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 16GB of RAM — it’s , down by $150 from its original price of $750. Gamers, meanwhile, can get amazing value from the Alienware Aurora R16, which is $250 off for a instead of $2,000. You’ll get the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM.

Other great deals in Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale include the 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor for , following a $55 discount on its original price of $300; the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for , for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $900; and the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One computer for a , after a $380 discount on its original price of $1,230.

Dell has started its Presidents’ Day sale early, giving you time over the weekend and through the holiday to check out all of its offers. There are many more deals than the ones we’ve highlighted above, so feel free to take a look at what else is on sale. You’re going to have to hurry though, as there’s no telling how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular devices. If something catches your eye, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Are you looking for laptop deals while on a tight budget? You should consider going for the dependable Dell Inspiron 15. It's already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it's currently even cheaper after a $100 discount from Dell that pulls its price down to just $280. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you better act fast if you think this is the right device for you. If you keep delaying your purchase, you may miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
Dell, one of the best laptop brands, makes some of the best laptops in the market, but it also rolls out budget-friendly devices like the Dell Inspiron 15, which we highlighted in our list of the best Dell laptops for students. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't be able to handle demanding tasks such as editing multimedia files and running the best PC games at their highest settings. However, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough for daily activities such as completing schoolwork, joining online classes, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows.

With the announcement of a new Dell XPS 13, alongside the departure of the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 as they'll be replaced by the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16, now's your last chance to get the outgoing model of the Dell XPS 13 for a very affordable $599. Once the $200 discount on the laptop's original price of $799 expires, it will be gone for good as it makes way for the updated version of the popular laptop. If you're looking for laptop deals, this is a highly recommended purchase, but you have to hurry as it may get sold out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The various versions of the Dell XPS 13 has been a fixture in our roundup of the best laptops, with this particular model holding its spot as an affordable and well-built mainstream option, and the best Windows laptop in our list. It's going to be powerful enough for most people, including professionals and students, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It may lack the punch to handle demanding tasks such as editing multimedia files, but for daily activities like creating reports and building presentations -- and watching streaming shows when you're on a break -- the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a dependable companion.

If you're working from multiple locations -- including the office and at home -- and even while you're on the go, then you're going to need a dependable laptop like the Dell Latitude 7430. Dell's estimated value for the device is $1,970, but you can currently get it at 65% off, so you'll only have to pay $691. It's not going to stay this affordable for long though, so if you need a reliable companion, push through with your purchase of this laptop as soon as you can while the savings of $1,279 are still online.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430
The Dell Latitude 7430 matches the performance of some of the best laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the amount of RAM that you want if you're going to run intensive apps and engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. If your work deals with graphics of any kind, then you're going to love the sharp details and vivid colors on the laptop's 14-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and maximum brightness of 400 nits.

