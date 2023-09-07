Huge Dell sale brings cheap laptops, desktop PCs and monitors

Famous for its many great laptop deals, Dell is currently hosting a huge back-to-school sale including deep discounts on laptops as well as many monitor deals too. There are even discounts on desktop PCs so you have plenty of ways to save here. Due to the wealth of discounts, we recommend clicking the button below to see exactly what’s out there for yourself. If you need a little guidance though, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite options.

What to shop for in the Dell sale

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, so it’s a smart move to home in on some of its laptop deals available right now. The cheapest option is the at $350. You’re saving $180 off the usual price of $530. In exchange, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great and has a 120Hz refresh rate so you don’t have to worry about motion blur. It’s an ideal laptop to take to class or on your commute.

Alternatively, if you want one of the best laptops money can buy right now, consider the . This model is usually priced at $2,199 but today, it’s down to $1,699. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Already sounding like a powerhouse, it also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card that ensures you can play the latest games. For the display, there’s a 17-inch FHD+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It’s also a touchscreen.

Away from laptops, consider the for $95 reduced from $160. It’s ideal for adding to your home office setup with a full HD resolution, and an elegant design that won’t take up any more space than it needs to.

This is all just scratching the surface of the Dell sale right now. There are huge discounts on Dell laptops, Alienware gaming laptops, monitors, and numerous accessories too. Whether you want a curved gaming monitor or the most high-end rig possible, it’s worth seeing what’s out there by hitting the shop the sale button below.

