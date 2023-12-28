 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Year-end deal gets you a Dell XPS 13 at its Black Friday price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

With 2023 about to close, you still have the chance to get the popular Dell XPS 13 at the price that it was going for during Black Friday. In one of the most attractive laptop deals for the end of the year, Dell is selling the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799. We’re not sure if the device will stay this cheap when 2024 rolls in, so if you want to take advantage of this amazing bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should purchase the Dell XPS 13 laptop

Through the years, the Dell XPS 13 has been a mainstay in our roundup of the best laptops primarily because of the excellent value that it provides with its performance and style. This version of the device runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to handle the usual tasks for work and school. It’s the perfect companion for employees and students, and it’s going to turn heads with its sleek design and super narrow bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen.

The Dell XPS 13 ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which will give you enough storage space for your important files. The laptop is compact and offers great battery life, making it a dependable device to use while you’re on the go. The Dell XPS 13 is also great for joining online meetings and engaging in video calls because you’ll look and sound crystal clear with its built-in 720p webcam and dual-array microphones.

Related

Dell XPS deals usually don’t last long because of the high demand for the laptops, so it’s a pleasant surprise that the Dell XPS 13 is still available for only $599, which is what it was going for during Black Friday. There’s no telling if the $200 discount on the laptop’s original price of $799 will remain online beyond the end of 2023 though, so if you think the Dell XPS 13 is the perfect purchase for you at the price, don’t hesitate — push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is over $500 off today
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.

While there are gaming laptop deals on affordable devices, hardcore gamers may be looking at the other direction -- the most powerful devices that you can get with a discount. This one fits the bill -- the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $1,950, following Dell's $550 discount on its original price of $2,500. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, so you're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to make sure that you're able to grab this bargain.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
The specifications of the Alienware m18 allow it to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops -- the AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. You won't run into any issues if you choose to play the best PC games at their highest settings, and you won't have to worry that your gaming laptop won't be enough for any upcoming PC games. All that power will be on full display on the Alienware m18's large 18-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 480Hz refresh rate.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad is usually priced at $2,688 — today it’s $589
The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop on a white background.

If you're looking at laptop deals for an offer that will get you a high-performance device for an affordable price, you should check out the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3, which will be yours for $589. Lenovo says it's a $2,099 discount, but we're not sure about the laptop's original price of $2,688. Nevertheless, it's a powerful laptop for that cost, which should catch the attention of a lot of shoppers. If you're interested, you still have time to take advantage of this bargain, but you should hurry because we're not sure when it will end or when stocks will run out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3
Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, which explains the iconic look, sturdy design, and focus on productivity of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3. The laptop will quickly prove that it's a reliable work-from-anywhere partner with its AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which are combined with 16GB of RAM that's on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more
HP OMEN gaming laptops, PCs and monitors all have huge price cuts
HP Omen 40L Gaming PC on a table connected to a monitor.

HP has a huge sale on all things HP Omen and gaming related, which means it’s the place to check out for gaming laptop deals, along with the best monitor deals and gaming PC deals too. If you’re looking to upgrade to a sweet new rig, you need to check out this sale. We’ve highlighted the pick of the bunch below.
HP Omen 31.5-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor -- $250, was $380

HP may not feature on our look at the best gaming monitors, but this HP Omen 31.5-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor sounds great on paper. It has a great QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 along with 400 nits of brightness, 1ms response time, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. A 1500R curvature means you can enjoy a more immersive experience than the average gaming monitor. It also has HDR support, AMD FreeSync Premium, and two HDMI 2 ports for hooking up all your devices. 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut all further help matters to ensure you get a vibrant experience throughout.

Read more