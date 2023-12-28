With 2023 about to close, you still have the chance to get the popular Dell XPS 13 at the price that it was going for during Black Friday. In one of the most attractive laptop deals for the end of the year, Dell is selling the Dell XPS 13 for just $599, following a $200 discount on its original price of $799. We’re not sure if the device will stay this cheap when 2024 rolls in, so if you want to take advantage of this amazing bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should purchase the Dell XPS 13 laptop

Through the years, the Dell XPS 13 has been a mainstay in our roundup of the best laptops primarily because of the excellent value that it provides with its performance and style. This version of the device runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to handle the usual tasks for work and school. It’s the perfect companion for employees and students, and it’s going to turn heads with its sleek design and super narrow bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen.

The Dell XPS 13 ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which will give you enough storage space for your important files. The laptop is compact and offers great battery life, making it a dependable device to use while you’re on the go. The Dell XPS 13 is also great for joining online meetings and engaging in video calls because you’ll look and sound crystal clear with its built-in 720p webcam and dual-array microphones.

Dell XPS deals usually don’t last long because of the high demand for the laptops, so it’s a pleasant surprise that the Dell XPS 13 is still available for only $599, which is what it was going for during Black Friday. There’s no telling if the $200 discount on the laptop’s original price of $799 will remain online beyond the end of 2023 though, so if you think the Dell XPS 13 is the perfect purchase for you at the price, don’t hesitate — push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

