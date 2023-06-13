Dell XPS 13 Plus is $750 off in Dell’s Semi Annual Sale

Dell is forever the best at great laptop deals. Such deals are even more tempting when they’re part of the company’s semi-annual sale. It means you can buy the ever-so-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus for $899, saving you a hefty $500 off the regular price of $1,399. If this sounds like the right deal for you on virtual paper, keep reading while we break down everything else you might wish to know about it. It’s a clearance deal so don’t count on it sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to innovate. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is kind of like the extra stylish version of the regular Dell XPS 13 — already one of the best laptops around.

It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Even better, it’s a touchscreen so any time you want to get more hands-on with your work, you can.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus promises to be one of the fastest Dell XPS 13-inch models around and that’s enhanced by subtle details you may not always think of like faster memory at 5,200MHz. However, it’s the style of the Dell XPS 13 Plus that really captures our attention.

It’s sleek in all kinds of ways. Its keyboard is larger and with deeper keycaps than other Dell XPS models. It feels great to type on. At the top of it is a backlit touch function row so you can easily toggle between media and function keys. There’s also a seamless glass haptic touchpad that feels good under your fingers and unifies the design well.

On this model, you get up to 13 hours of battery life when streaming your favorite shows, so this is one to last all day long. Other useful features include a dual-sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB so you look your best, even in low light.

Well thought out in many ways, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is usually priced at $1,399. Right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for $899 so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. One not to be missed for anyone heading back to school or looking to buy a new work-from-home laptop, snap it up now before the deal ends very soon.

