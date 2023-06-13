 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 Plus is $750 off in Dell’s Semi Annual Sale

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell is forever the best at great laptop deals. Such deals are even more tempting when they’re part of the company’s semi-annual sale. It means you can buy the ever-so-stylish Dell XPS 13 Plus for $899, saving you a hefty $500 off the regular price of $1,399. If this sounds like the right deal for you on virtual paper, keep reading while we break down everything else you might wish to know about it. It’s a clearance deal so don’t count on it sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to innovate. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is kind of like the extra stylish version of the regular Dell XPS 13 — already one of the best laptops around.

It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Even better, it’s a touchscreen so any time you want to get more hands-on with your work, you can.

Related

The Dell XPS 13 Plus promises to be one of the fastest Dell XPS 13-inch models around and that’s enhanced by subtle details you may not always think of like faster memory at 5,200MHz. However, it’s the style of the Dell XPS 13 Plus that really captures our attention.

It’s sleek in all kinds of ways. Its keyboard is larger and with deeper keycaps than other Dell XPS models. It feels great to type on. At the top of it is a backlit touch function row so you can easily toggle between media and function keys. There’s also a seamless glass haptic touchpad that feels good under your fingers and unifies the design well.

On this model, you get up to 13 hours of battery life when streaming your favorite shows, so this is one to last all day long. Other useful features include a dual-sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB so you look your best, even in low light.

Well thought out in many ways, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is usually priced at $1,399. Right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for $899 so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. One not to be missed for anyone heading back to school or looking to buy a new work-from-home laptop, snap it up now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell is having a huge sale on some of its best laptops in Canada
Dell Power Your Perfect Summer devices promo with product images.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.
For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there. There's sure to be an ideal match for you. If you'd prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

Read more
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $450 off in HP’s 72 Hour Flash Sale
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Anyone looking for great gaming PC deals need look no further than HP's 72-hour flash sale. At the moment, you can save a huge $450 off the HP Victus 15L gaming PC with its super stylish case and great hardware for the price. Usually $1,400, it's down to $950 as part of the sale. We're here to tell you why it's worth the investment. Alternatively, if you've been waiting for this one, just tap the buy button below to see it for yourself.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L
HP may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs but it's a highly popular brand for good reason -- quality. The HP Victus 15L exudes quality. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a ton of storage space. It splits its space between 512GB of SSD storage for your most essential files, along with 1TB of regular storage space for anything else. There's also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to ensure you can play the latest games without a hitch.

Read more
Dell really wants you to buy this 2-in-1 laptop today
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.

If you've been thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, you're in luck because Dell is really pushing to sell the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop in an ongoing clearance sale. From the device's original price of $800, it will be yours for just $500 for savings of $300. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though, so it's highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase immediately as the discount may get taken down sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

Read more