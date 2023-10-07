 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Dell laptop deals available now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Amazon’s not the only retailer with discounts this October with the return of Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event, as Dell is getting in on the action with a bevy of Prime Day laptop deals of its own — before Amazon’s offerings have even gone live. Whether you’re thinking about buying a basic machine or a high-performance device, there’s something for you here, and we’ve rounded up our favorite offers. You’ll have to be quick with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long these bargains will be available.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $300, was $330

Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.
Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 is the laptop that you want to buy if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks like doing online research and typing reports — as well as checking social media and watching streaming shows on the side. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s got a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. The laptop also features a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $500, was $700

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, which features a 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen with 360-degree hinges. The device offers decent performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and there’s ample storage space in its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 is a mainstay in our list of the best laptops as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It’s relatively cheap for the performance provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen is not only easy on the eyes, but also makes the laptop very portable. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the laptop right after unboxing it.

Dell XPS 15 — $999, was $1,549

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 offers a rock-solid build that houses a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display, as well as smooth performance because of its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You can also squeeze decent 1080p gaming from the laptop, which will have enough space for your files and video games on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,799, was $2,399

Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For a relatively large screen that will give you a great look at your projects, go for the Dell XPS 17 and its 17-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The laptop is also pretty quick and crash-free with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are enough to handle multitasking between several apps. The Dell XPS 17 runs on Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

