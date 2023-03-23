 Skip to main content
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $300 for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Owning a laptop is a necessity these days, but not everyone has the budget to go for the high-end models. If you’re looking for an affordable but reliable device, check out the 17-inch HP 17z laptop, which is currently available for just $300 from HP after a $200 discount on its original price of $500.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP 17z laptop

The 17-inch HP 17z laptop is equipped with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t let it challenge the best laptops, but if you’re only planning to use the laptop for basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content, they’re more than enough. You’ll also be able to access the most popular productivity software on the laptop becomes it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, on a 128GB SSD that should provide ample space for your files.

True to its name, the HP 17z features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution that should give you a clear look at whatever’s on the screen. The laptop also comes with a lift hinge, which raises the keyboard to a more comfortable typing angle, and HP’s Fast Charge technology that quickly replenishes its battery when it’s plugged in. If you often make video calls or join online meetings, the 17-inch HP 17z laptop will make you look and sound clear with its HP True Vision 720p camera, which features temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones.

HP’s $200 discount for the HP 17z, which brings its price down to just $300 from its sticker price of $500, is one of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now. You need to hurry up with your purchase if you’re interested though, because the offer is only available for a limited time.

