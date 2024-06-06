 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gigabyte is going all-in on white PCs, and it looks gorgeous

By
An all-white gaming PC by Gigabyte showcased at Computex 2024.
Kunal Khullar / Digital Trends

The trend for white PC components has taken its hold, and the charm for clean aesthetics is not going anywhere. I took a tour of everything Gigabyte introduced at Computex 2024 this year, and I came away with one dominant impression: The age of white PCs has fully arrived. Other than the emphasis on AI, of course.

Gigabyte isn’t the first brand to employ this strategy, as other PC parts manufacturers have been offering white components for years. In fact, even Gigabyte has been offering quite a few under its Aero and the now retired Vision series. Just last year, we also saw the Z790 Aorus Pro X and the B760M Aorus Elite X AX motherboards featuring all-white aesthetics. But this year, it really feels like Gigabyte is taking it to the next level.

It starts with some new motherboards. I got to check out the seven new upcoming motherboards, all of which come in white. Five of them will support next-gen Intel Arrow Lake, while the other two feature the AM5 socket for Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 series processors. These include the Z Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 Ice, Z Aorus Elite X Ice, Z Aorus Pro Ice, Z Aorus Tachyon Ice, Z Aero G, B650E Aorus Stealth Ice, and the X870E Aorus Pro Ice.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re planning for the new Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPU lineup or Intel’s Arrow Lake processors later this year, Gigabyte clearly wants to cover you for your next all-white build.

That’s not all. The company also showcased the C500 Glass Stealth Ice PC case in an all-white finish equipped with RGB lighting and a built-in ARGB controller. Gigabyte even has new white AIO liquid coolers, case fans, and a special version of its M27Q gaming monitor to complete the ecosystem.

Lastly, we got an early preview of the LCD Edge View, a tiny white display that can be mounted inside your PC case or placed on your desk to showcase various stats like CPU clock speeds, system temperatures, GIFs, and more. The product is at an early stage of development, and the company is working on launching the accessory by early next year.

The LCD notably comes with a single USB Type-C cable solution that can be hooked up to the front or rear I/O. Or, you can use a converter cable to connect directly using the internal USB header of the motherboard.

The big AI TOP announcement

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AI Top graphics card showcased at Computex 2024.
Kunal Khullar / Digital Trends

Aside from its all-white approach to gaming, Gigabyte also had a bunch of AI-driven announcements at this year’s Computex under the new AI TOP branding. Playing off the TOPS measurement with its name, this AI TOP line is fascinating as it takes a turn from the company’s focus on PC gaming.

The new blower-style Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card is perhaps the best example. Foregoing the typical gaming aesthetics, this new GPU is said to be designed specifically for AI development. The line also includes SSDs and a power supply as well. According to Gigabyte, the entire AI TOP portfolio is meant to be an all-round solution for AI models to be trained locally, featuring the AI TOP Utility, AI TOP hardware, and the AI TOP Tutor.

The AI software is where things get potentially even more interesting, though we don’t have a ton of details on how it all works. The goal is to give smaller companies and average people the ability to train their own AI large language models locally, and Gigabyte is offering these applications as a starting place for beginners. According to Gigabyte, the AI TOP Utility is a piece of software designed to simplify the training process in a “no code” setting. There are simple settings you can click through, such as with its “optimized mode” and fine-tuning strategy options.

A screenshot from Gigabyte's presentation on its AI TOPS application.
Gigabyte

The AI Top Tutor takes that guidance a step further, and is another application that’s meant to provide technical support and AI-based solutions to problems, using a talking avatar as your guide.

This all represents a major pivot for Gigabyte and for PC companies as a whole. AI has continued to be the focus of all discussions in computing recently, even if the question of what all you can do on-device remains open. Laptops have embraced the shift toward AI workloads thanks to Microsoft’s involvement, but the question of how that will work out on desktop PCs with more power at its disposal feels more open-ended. Gigabyte’s solution is interesting, even if it still feels like the early days of development.

Editors' Recommendations

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
Microsoft is backpedaling on future Windows 10 updates
The Windows Update screen in Windows 10.

Windows 10 is on its way out, with support ending in October 2025. That isn't changing, though Microsoft's approach to rolling out new features in the meantime definitely has. In a surprising move, Microsoft announced in a June 4 Windows Insider Blog post that it is bringing a Beta Channel for those Windows Insiders currently running on Windows 10 version 22H2.

This means that despite the end of support, Windows 10 users will continue to get some new features that were initially restricted to Windows 11, such as the new Copilot app. It's also possible that other features may be on the way, but Microsoft has not released any further information on the subject. It was originally stated that Windows 10 version 22H2 would be its final feature update, but that appears to not be true anymore.

Read more
Intel’s new AI image generation app is free and runs entirely on your PC
screenshot of AI Playground image creation screen showing more advanced ccontrols

Intel shared a sneak preview of its upcoming AI Playground app at Computex earlier this week, which offers yet another way to try AI image generation. The Windows application provides you with a new way to use generative AI a means to create and edit images, as well as chat with an AI agent, without the need for complex command line prompts, complicated scripts, or even a data connection.

The interesting bit is that everything runs locally on your PC, leveraging the parallel processing power of either an Intel Core Ultra processor with a built-in Intel Arc GPU or through a separate 8GB VRAM Arc Graphics card.

Read more
Best VPN deals: Save on NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark
A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.

If you're connecting online and are trying to access content that is geo-blocked, a VPN can help you get around that, especially if you've already paid for the geo-blocked service anyway. VPNs can also help with security and man-in-the-middle attacks by encrypting your connection to the VPN's servers, as well as offering some other added benefits like ad-blocking and an anti-virus. Whatever it is, there are a lot of options out there, which is why we've collected deals on the best VPN services out there, so you can pick the one that fits your needs and budget the best.

Nord VPN 12-month basic subscription -- $69, was $124

Read more