How to clear a scratch disk in Photoshop

For heavy Adobe Photoshop users, getting an error message that says your scratch disk is full is something you've probably seen before. Even if you haven't, though, it's still good to know how to fix it when you do. Follow these steps to learn how to clear a scratch disk error in Photoshop.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Photoshop

What is a scratch disk error?

Before we figure out how to get rid of this error, let’s talk about what it is and why it happens. A scratch disk is virtual storage that the software uses to store data temporarily while it is running. The system uses scratch disk space to store some parts of your project. When you are working on a large project and the drive that Photoshop is using as its storage is almost full, you might get a pop-up telling you your scratch disk is full. This might also happen when the drive allotted to Photoshop for storage is full.

How to clear your scratch disk in Photoshop

There are multiple ways of fixing this error. You can allot new disk space to Photoshop, identify and delete temporary Photoshop files, or increase the RAM allotted to Photoshop. Let's look at all of these methods in detail.

Allot new disk space to Photoshop

To fix a scratch disk error, the easiest thing one can do is allot new disk space to Photoshop. Here’s how.

Step 1: Click on Edit in the toolbar at the top of your Photoshop window. Select Preferences from the drop-down menu and go to Scratch Disks.

Step 2: In the window that pops up, select a drive with free space and click on OK.

Delete temporary Photoshop files

If you are that person who forcibly shuts down Photoshop, chances are you have loads of temporary files piling up and taking up a large amount of space. You can easily identify your temporary Photoshop files and delete them to free up space for your scratch disks. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Open the Run app on your PC by pressing Windows + R.

Step 2: Type "temp" in the blank field and click on OK. This will take you to the temp folder where all your temporary files are stored.

Step 3: You will find your temporary Photoshop files labeled as Photoshop Temp or PST in the temp folder that opens up. Simply select all of them and hit Delete. This should clear up some space for your scratch disk.

Allot more RAM to Photoshop

Another thing that you can do is provide Photoshop with more RAM to work with. Here’s how.

Step 1: Click on Edit in the toolbar at the top of your Photoshop window. Select Preferences from the drop-down menu and go to Performance.

Step 2: In the Performance window that pops up, use the slider under the Memory Usage section to decide how much RAM you want Photoshop to use. Be careful not to give it too much RAM, as it can slow down your computer.

Clearing your scratch disks can also help in speeding up your work if the software is running slow or lagging.

For more Photoshop tutorials, check out our article on how to crop photos.

