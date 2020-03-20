  1. Computing

How to determine your browser version

What’s the current version of the browser you’re using? Have no idea? It’s good information to know, but the steps to find out aren’t universal across the browsers we use most, like Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

Sometimes we need this information to determine if our web browser is compatible with specific services. Maybe you discovered how-to instructions, like how to enable cookies, and they don’t quite match what you currently see in your browser. Checking the version is also important on a security front, especially if your browser is having a hard time automatically updating to the latest release.

Here’s how to check your browser version. All instructions are accurate for the latest versions of each browser at the time of writing.

Desktop

Google Chrome

About Google Chrome Desktop

Step 1: Click the three-dot icon located in the top right corner.

Step 2: Highlight the Help option listed on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click the About Google Chrome option on the roll-out menu.

Mozilla Firefox

About Firefox Desktop

Step 1: Click the three-line “hamburger” icon located in the top right corner.

Step 2: Click the Help option on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Click the About Firefox option on the following roll-out menu.

Microsoft Edge

About Microsoft Edge Desktop

Step 1: Click the three-dot icon located in the top right corner.

Step 2: Click the Settings option on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: The General tab loads by default. Scroll down to About This App to get the version number.

Opera

About Opera Desktop

Step 1: Click the red “O” logo located in the top left corner.

Step 2: Click the Help option on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Select the About Opera option on the following roll-out menu to get the version number.

Apple Safari

About Safari Desktop

Step 1: Click Safari located on the menu bar, as shown above.

Step 2: Select the About Safari option on the drop-down menu. The number appears in a small pop-up window.

Mobile

Apple Safari

You won’t find a browser version for Safari on mobile. Instead, the number matches the current build of iOS and TabletOS. You’ll find that information located under Settings > General > About.

Google Chrome (iOS)

About Chrome iOS

Step 1: Tap the three-dot icon located in the bottom right corner. If you don’t see it, scroll the current page until the toolbar appears.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the pop-up menu.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Google Chrome. The version number appears in small print on the following screen.

Google Chrome (Android)

About Chrome Android

Step 1: Tap the three-dot icon located in the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap About Chrome. The version number appears on the following screen.

Microsoft Edge (iOS / Android)

About Microsoft Edge iOS Android

Unlike Chrome, the method is mostly identical for Microsoft Edge on iOS and Android. The only notable difference is noted in Step 3 for Android.

Step 1: Tap the three-dot icon located at the bottom.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the pop-up menu.

Step 3: Scroll down on the following screen to get the version number. On Android, you’ll need to take an additional step and tap About This App at the bottom to get the number.

Mozilla Firefox (iOS)

About Firefox iOS

Like Chrome, there are enough differences between Firefox for iOS and Android that we need two instruction sets.

Step 1: Tap the three-line “hamburger” icon located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the pop-up menu.

Step 3: Scroll down on the following screen to get the version number, listed under About.

Mozilla Firefox (Android)

About Firefox Android

Step 1: Tap the three-dot icon located in the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom on the following screen and tap Mozilla Firefox.

Step 4: Tap About Firefox on the following screen to get the version number.

Opera

About Opera iOS Android

Despite a slight difference in their presentation, Opera for iOS and Android provide similar methods to acquire the version number. The screenshot above is based on the iOS version.

Step 1: Tap the “O” icon in the bottom right corner. On Android, the “O” icon is red.

Step 2: Tap the Settings option on the pop-up menu.

Step 3: Scroll down on the following screen to get the version number. On Android, you’ll need to take an additional step and tap About Opera at the bottom.

