Finding your IP address is easy. Here's how to get it done on Windows or Mac

Knowing your computer’s IP address is like knowing its digital location. It can help you connect to it in certain applications, or find out what it’s connecting too. Whether your interests in your computer’s IP address are academic or pure intrigue though, doesn’t matter. In this guide, we’ll teach you how to find your IP address in just a few quick steps.

In order for us to find your IP address though, we need to know which one you want to find. There are actually two IP addresses for your system: your public address and your local address. The former is the one that the world sees when you connect to websites and other computers across the world. The latter is the one that devices like your printer or router use to locate you on your network. Both are easy to find, but the techniques for doing so are a little different.

If you want to find your router’s IP address, here’s how to do so.

Public IP address

There are a number of tools you can use to find your public IP address but the easiest are online resources. This technique works on both MacOS and Windows PCs.

Step 1: Open your browser of choice and visit Google.com.

Step 2: Search for “what’s my IP?”

Step 3: Google will list your public IP address as the top search result.

Alternatively, visit WhatsMyIP.com and it too will tell you your public IP address.

Local IP Address

Windows 10

Finding your local IP address is a little more convoluted than your public one, but it’s still quick and easy. Here’s how to find your IP address on Windows machines.

Step 1: Open the Windows Command Prompt by searching for “CMD” in the Windows 10 search box and clicking on the corresponding result. Alternatively press Windows key + “R,” to bring up the “Run” box. Type in “CMD,” and press “Enter.”

Step 2: With the Command Center window selected, type in “ipconfig” and press enter.

Step 3: You’ll see a lot of information appear on the screen. It’s all related to your local network, but the entry you’re looking for is next to “IPv4 address.” That number, which likely looks like 192.168.0.2 or similar, is your local IP address.

Here are some more tips on how to use Windows’ Command Prompt.

Windows 7 and 8.1

Finding your local IP address on older versions of Windows uses the exact same method. You still need to access the Command Prompt and input ipconfig. The only difference may be how you access the Command Prompt, though the “Run” method should work on all of them.

MacOS

Finding your IP address on Apple’s MacOS is, if anything, a little easier than Windows PCs, so if you’re reading this on an Apple system, follow the quick steps below.

Step 1: Click the Apple logo in the top left-hand corner and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: Click on the silver globe “Network” icon to open your network settings menu.

Step 3: Look to the left-hand list of networks and click on your local connection, be it a wired “Ethernet” connection or a wireless “Wi-Fi” network.

Step 4: In the network details on the right-hand side. Your IP address is listed in the “Status” section.

Step 5: If you want further information, click the “Advanced” button in the bottom right-hand corner and you’ll be presented with further details about your network, as well as your “IPv4 Address”.

Now that you know how to find your IP address on MacOS, here’s a guide on how to forget a network.