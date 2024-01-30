 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to turn off notifications in Windows 11

Georgie Peru
By

Windows 11’s notification center delivers notifications to your desktop from specific apps. However, if you don’t want to receive notifications at all, or want to turn off notifications in Windows 11 for certain apps, you can do this easily through the System Settings. Similarly, you can decide which notifications to receive at certain times of the day.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A Windows 11 PC

The notifications settings in Windows 11.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

How to turn off Windows 11 notifications

Windows 11 notifications can be useful, but not at all times. It's possible to turn all notifications on or off, as well as select which apps have priority when do not disturb is on. By knowing how to turn on Windows 11 notifications, you can ensure you only receive important information when you need it.

To customize your Windows 11 notifications, you’ll need to go through the following steps. This will allow you to turn notifications on or off for apps on your device.

Step 1: Select Start> *Settings**> *System*> *Notifications*.

Step 2: Select Notifications to expand, turn notifications on/off, turn banners on/off, and turn sounds on/off.

Related

Step 3: If you want to turn off tips and suggestions about Windows, scroll down to Additional settings and toggle the options on/off.

How to use Windows 11 do not disturb

If you want notifications to appear on your Windows 11 device only during certain times, for example, outside of work hours, you can turn on Do not disturb. This will ensure you keep your focus on what’s important.

Step 1: Select Start> Settings> System> Notifications

Step 2: Navigate to Do not disturb and toggle on/off.

Step 3: To turn on Do not disturb automatically, you can navigate to the Turn on do not disturb automatically option and select a specific time to turn on notifications.

The do not disturb automatic settings in Windows 11.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

How to prioritize notifications

Using Windows 11 do not disturb notification settings can stop notifications when you don't want them to appear. However, there may be some app you want to receive notifications from, like Mail, which can remain in the notification center even while do not disturb is on.

Step 1: Select Start> Settings> System> Notifications.

Step 2: Navigate to Set priority notifications.

The priority notifications setting in Windows 11.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Step 3: Select Add apps to choose which app or apps you want to receive notifications from.

The add apps to windows 11 set priority notifications.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgie Peru
Georgie Peru
Computing Writer
Georgie is a freelance writer for Digital Trends and other tech-based websites. With a degree in Psychology and a Diploma in…
Windows 12 may force a major change for new PCs
The Dell XPS 14 on a table.

Newer generations of computers are expected to be "AI PCs," and several suppliers have been preparing new products with high-powered specifications that match those industry promises.

Recent news indicates that Microsoft plans to increase the minimum specifications for its upcoming Windows 12 operating system, which is expected to be released in 2024. According to a report by industry analyst Trendforce, the tech company will up the base memory requirement on Windows 12 to 16GB in accordance with its standard for running its AI assistant Copilot at minimum efficiency.

Read more
The 4 best Samsung laptops for work and play in 2024
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop with an open screen.

Samsung has one of the biggest ecosystems besides Apple, especially when you consider all the things it makes, such as TVs, tablets, phones, home appliances, and a ton more. If you like said ecosystem and want to maintain it with your computer, then grabbing a Samsung laptop makes a lot of sense. Much like some might buy a MacBook to stay in the Apple ecosystem, Samsung laptops allow you to keep enjoying its ecosystem while having an excellent laptop that's thin and powerful, much like MacBooks.

While Samsung does have a good but relatively small selection of laptops, it can still be a bit overwhelming if you don't have familiarity with laptops or Samsung computers. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Samsung laptop picks in various price ranges and performance categories. That way, you can focus on your actual needs rather than being overwhelmed with deciphering the very similarly-named Samsung laptops.
The Best Samsung Laptops in 2024

Read more
How to password protect a folder in Windows and macOS
A lock surrounded by keys.

You probably already know how to password protect your computer, locking out other, but if you know how to password protect folders you can safely let others use your computer without having to worry about your personal files being accessed. Whether it's sensitive banking info, that batch of embarrassing poems you wrote after your last breakup, or images for that mildly edgy YouTube channel you intend to make one day, it's all okay. With the following techniques you can lock your files away from prying eyes.

If you ever need help remembering passwords, consider these picks on our list of the best password managers.

Read more