Keen to get the hot insights on Meta’s next-generation Quest 3 headset? Us too. That’s while we’ll be tuned into the live stream for Meta Connect 2023 as soon as it goes live. If you want to join us, you’re more than welcome. It’s streaming live on Facebook, as you might expect, but if you want to really step into the future you can watch it in your Quest or Quest 2 headset in the the Horizon World app. You just might be a bit lonely. Active player counts are in the 10s.

There will be lots of announcements and showcases over the two-day event, which runs from September 27 through 28, kicking off with the big keynote from Mark Zuckerberg on the 27th.

How to watch Meta Connect 2023

You can watch the entire Meta Connect 2023 event either on Facebook/Meta or through the Horizon’s World app on your Quest or Quest 2 headset. You’ll need a Facebook account for the latter, so sign up now if you haven’t already. Meta has also said it will stream it on “various social channels,” so you’ll probably be able to find a stream on its Twitter/X feed, and its YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can register on the official website and attend the Meta headquarters to see the event live and in person. This is the first time since 2019 that Meta has had a live show like this.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on September 27, with Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address.

What to expect from Meta Connect 2023

The big announcement that will excite everyone, but cause little surprise, is the Meta Quest 3. This next-generation mainstream VR headset has been teased for quite some time, with Mark Zuckerberg also revealing tantalizing details about the VR device over the last few weeks, including that it would be notably thinner and lighter than its contemporaries, like the Quest Pro, and Apple’s planned Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

The Quest 3 is expected to push mixed reality, too, with a focus on high-fidelity camera pass-through. It will have redesigned controllers, come with much faster onboard processing, and improved visuals through enhanced screen resolution. The price tag is slated to be $500, though we may see some optional versions with more storage and a higher price tag.

Meta is also keen to push its software developments and will highlight some notable games and mixed reality experiences that it hopes will help push the Quest 3 to a new generation of VR and mixed reality users. It will also talk about artificial intelligence (AI) with Zuckerberg himself keen to highlight the ongoing developments of AI at Meta, and how it will help augment virtual reality experiences. Since OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, Meta has been working on its own large language model AIs and AI-driven applications, so may well showcase them at Connect 2023.

Other announced Meta Connect talks and presentations include a look at more realistic avatars, neural interfaces, and discussions for developers on how to improve their VR games and experiences.

