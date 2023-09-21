 Skip to main content
A dozen HP 2-in-1 laptops just had their prices slashed

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops is a blessing for both professionals and students, as it allows these devices to keep up with different situations. If you’re planning to buy one, you’re in luck because HP just slashed the prices of a dozen models of its 2-in-1 laptops, giving you the chance to enjoy significant discounts. You’re going to have to choose quickly which one to purchase though, because these bargains may disappear at any moment. Once one of them catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase.

What to buy in HP’s 2-in-1 laptops sale

The 2-in-1 laptops in HP’s ongoing sale are convertible laptops, which our laptop buying guide describes as devices that can switch between laptop mode and tablet mode by flipping their screens all the way below their keyboard. The cheapest option is the , which is powered by Google’s Chrome OS. For $240, down $120 from its original price of $360, you’ll get an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC for storage. If you want a Windows 11-based 2-in-1 laptop, the most affordable one you can get from the sale is the for $480, for savings of $220 on its original price of $700. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both of these 2-in-1 laptops come with 14-inch touchscreens.

For those who need more power to tackle demanding tasks, you can go for one of the entries in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops — the , featuring a 13.5-inch touchscreen, the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The device will be yours for $1,100, following a $450 discount on its sticker price of $1,550. If you want a bigger screen, go for the , which comes with a 16-inch touchscreen, and equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

The dozen 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can take advantage of in HP’s ongoing sale cater to different budgets and requirements, so at least one of these offers will be perfect for you. Once you’ve found that bargain, you’re going to have to act quickly before the discount disappears. We’re not sure when that will happen, but to make sure that you don’t miss out, you’ll need to push through with the transaction with out hesitation — get it done today.

