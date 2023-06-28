This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a major price cut

The HP Chromebook x360 14a has two things going for it — it’s a Chromebook, which are generally cheaper than Windows-based laptops, and it’s a 2-in-1 device, so it’s both a laptop and a tablet. If you’re interested, you can get the device for an affordable $270 from HP, following a $120 discount on its original price of $390. You’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately though, because we’re not sure when the offer will end.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14a

The components of the HP Chromebook x360 14a don’t look much on paper — the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM — but it’s capable of handling basic functions like typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. That’s because Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which utilize web-based apps instead of installed software that pulls down performance and slows down startups. This is also why the HP Chromebook x360 14a only comes with a 64Gb eMMC, as there’s built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

Students and professionals alike will love the versatility of the HP Chromebook x360 14a, which our laptop buying guide categorizes as a convertible 2-in-1 laptop. From laptop mode, you can fold its 14-inch HD touchscreen all the way back to transform it into tablet mode, depending on what you need. The HP Chromebook x360 14a also features the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones, which will make you look and sound clear during online meetings and video calls, and a fast-charging battery that replenishes 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you’re deciding between Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals, you can get the best of both worlds with the HP Chromebook x360 14a. You can even get the device for a cheaper price of $270, as HP slashed its sticker price of $390 with a $120 discount. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think the HP Chromebook x360 14a is perfect for you, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

