 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook just got a major price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The HP Chromebook x360 14a has two things going for it — it’s a Chromebook, which are generally cheaper than Windows-based laptops, and it’s a 2-in-1 device, so it’s both a laptop and a tablet. If you’re interested, you can get the device for an affordable $270 from HP, following a $120 discount on its original price of $390. You’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately though, because we’re not sure when the offer will end.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14a

The components of the HP Chromebook x360 14a don’t look much on paper — the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM — but it’s capable of handling basic functions like typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. That’s because Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which utilize web-based apps instead of installed software that pulls down performance and slows down startups. This is also why the HP Chromebook x360 14a only comes with a 64Gb eMMC, as there’s built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive.

Students and professionals alike will love the versatility of the HP Chromebook x360 14a, which our laptop buying guide categorizes as a convertible 2-in-1 laptop. From laptop mode, you can fold its 14-inch HD touchscreen all the way back to transform it into tablet mode, depending on what you need. The HP Chromebook x360 14a also features the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones, which will make you look and sound clear during online meetings and video calls, and a fast-charging battery that replenishes 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

Related

If you’re deciding between Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals, you can get the best of both worlds with the HP Chromebook x360 14a. You can even get the device for a cheaper price of $270, as HP slashed its sticker price of $390 with a $120 discount. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think the HP Chromebook x360 14a is perfect for you, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
HP sale brings big savings on laptops and gaming PCs, from $220
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

An ongoing HP sale is offering eye-catching discounts on all kinds of laptops -- including Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops -- as well as on various all-in-one PCs and gaming PCs. There's definitely something for you here, and to help you out, we've gathered some of the top deals that you can shop right now. You're going to want to hurry with your decision on what to buy though, because we're pretty sure that these bargains won't last long.
HP Chromebook 14at -- $220, was $330

For some of the cheapest laptops out there, you can go for Chromebook deals like this offer for the HP Chromebook 14at. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which make it look slow on paper but it's actually pretty quick because like all Chromebooks, the device is powered by Chrome OS. The operating system focuses heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in low overhead. The HP Chromebook 14at also offers a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that's supported by cloud storage.

Read more
The latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop is over $1,000 off
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 viewed at an angle.

The eighth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the latest version of this popular line of 2-in-1 laptops, is currently on sale with an attention-catching $1,060 discount from Lenovo. Instead of its original price of $2,649, you'll only have to pay $1,589 for one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this amazing offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop
Lenovo, which inherited the ThinkPad line from IBM, has maintained its iconic design and business-focused features, according to our explanation of the different Lenovo brands. It continues with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, a 2-in-1 laptop that's considered a worthy successor to the well-reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. You'll be able to breeze through all of your daily duties with the device's 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications allow the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 to pose a mighty challenge to the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Read more
You’ll be surprised how affordable this HP 17-inch laptop is today
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

A perfect purchase for students, HP has one of the best laptop deals at the moment. If you're keen to have a Windows-based system raster than a Chromebook for under $300, you'll be delighted to see you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 saving you $200 off the regular price of $500. While it's no powerhouse of a system, it's good option for those that just need something for web browsing or typing up reports. Let's take a further look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
The HP Laptop 17z keeps things pretty basic with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It won't compete with the best laptops by a long shot, and you shouldn't expect it to given its price. However, it's convenient if you just need to study in a better way than via your phone or tablet.

Read more