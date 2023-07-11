Join us today in getting prepped for the fall return to school (and loads of printing) with this Prime Day printer deal. The HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is on sale for just $89, down by $40 from the standard $129 price point. Like with all of the best Prime Day deals, this will be active for a limited time only, so please make sure to act now if you want in. What’s extra cool about this deal on the HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is that it also comes with 6 months of free Instant Ink, HP’s special free ink program. Click the button below to go directly to the deal, or read on to see more about the printer and, of course, the Instant Ink program.

Why you should buy an HP LaserJet M110we Wireless Printer

The HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is a black and white laser printer capable of pushing out 21 pages per minute. It’s compact (7.45 x 13.63 x 6.26 inches) and doesn’t have many necessary wires due to its wireless printing standard, making it a perfect for small office rooms and cramped workspaces. It prints at a 600×600 resolution and, like all of the best printers, it can scan and print.

One potential draw of the HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer is the access it grants to free toner via HP’s Instant Ink program. In a nutshell, this subscription service connects your printer to the web (like the products we highlight in these smart home Prime Day deals) and alerts HP when your toner is getting low. Then, without you having to do anything, HP sends you more toner. It’s that easy.

If this has gotten your interest up, go ahead and follow the button below to grab your own HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer while it is on sale. Remember, during Prime Day deals, the HP LaserJet M111we Wireless Printer (and 6 months of free Instant Ink) is only $89. That’s $40 off the standard $129 price. Oh, and if the HP brand is more familiar in your mind for something else, you can find great HP laptop Prime Day deals today as well!

