New Intel Arc benchmark implies the B580 wasn’t a one-off

The Intel Arc B580 sitting among other graphics cards.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel’s Arc B570 is right around the corner, set to ring in the new year of graphics card releases on January 16. It was just spotted in its first leaked benchmark, and the results definitely surprised me. According to the leaked benchmark, the Arc B570 might repeat the success of the B580 and score a spot among the best graphics cards — all thanks to Intel’s precise approach to the performance-per-dollar metric.

The GPU was spotted in a leaked Geekbench test by X (Twitter) user GawroskiT. The B570 scored 86,716 points in the OpenCL test, which isn’t the best measure of gaming performance, but it helps that we can compare it to the higher-end model in that same test. As per Wccftech, the B580 sits at around 95,000 to 100,000 points in that benchmark, which makes the Arc B570 roughly 12% slower than the B580. There’s some give-and-take here, but that 12% is an interesting number given the pricing of the B570.

Intel B570 in geekbench ~10% slower than b580https://t.co/S1Ji8ltr98 pic.twitter.com/IEFEVP7XGW

&mdash; Tomasz Gawroński (@GawroskiT) January 13, 2025

The Arc B580 launched at $249, and it quickly sold out. Meanwhile, the Arc B570 has a recommended list price (MSRP) of $219, which is exactly 12% cheaper. If we go by that Geekbench score, the card being 12% slower for 12% less adds up beautifully, and it’s a testament to Intel’s care for delivering value for the money.

The back of the Intel Arc B580 graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s one factor that doesn’t come into play here, though, and that’s VRAM. The B570 serves up 10GB of video memory, while the B580 bumps that capacity up to 12GB. This could mean a larger difference in gaming benchmarks than what we’re seeing here in this synthetic test. The B570 doesn’t just cut back on VRAM, but it also has a 160-bit bus as opposed to the 192-bit bus in the B580. As a result, there’s a sizeable 17% difference in bandwidth, with the Arc B70 offering 380GB/s versus 456GB/s on the B580.

In a couple of days, we will know a lot more about the actual performance of the B570. Giving it a spin in some 1080p games will be much more meaningful than this one Geekbench test, but if the numbers mostly hold up, Intel might have another solid GPU on its hands.

