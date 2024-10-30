 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The sales numbers for Intel’s new chips are just depressing

By
A render for an Intel Arrow Lake CPU.
Intel

Intel’s latest Arrow Lake-based Core Ultra 200S processors have been off to a rocky debut, receiving middling reviews from hardware testers, including from our own testing.

But according to recent sales data from Mindfactory, Germany’s leading online PC hardware retailer, not a single Core Ultra 200-series CPU has been sold so far. Meanwhile, AMD continues to dominate with 95% of Mindfactory’s CPU market share.

Recommended Videos

This weak showing underscores significant challenges for Intel in a market that is traditionally open to new hardware innovations but has recently leaned heavily toward AMD’s Ryzen lineup due to competitive pricing and robust performance.

🔥 first Arrow Lake post launch sales numbers
AMD share shoots up to 95%

ℹ️ Units
AMD: 730 units sold, 94.81%, ASP: 267
Intel: 40, 5.19%, ASP: 388

ℹ️ Revenue
AMD: 195201, 92.64%
Intel: 15509, 7.36% pic.twitter.com/oaiyG8LO4L

&mdash; TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) October 29, 2024

The Arrow Lake lineup includes desktop SKUs like the Core Ultra 9 285K and Core Ultra 7 265K. Despite Intel’s latest AI and performance enhancements, these processors haven’t captured the interest of Germany’s PC enthusiasts.

In fact, Mindfactory’s recent CPU sales charts reveal that Intel’s highest-ranking product, the Core i5-13400, languishes in 21st place, far behind AMD’s Ryzen chips, with sales volume primarily concentrated in AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5700X3D.

Intel’s processors accounted for just about 40 units sold, representing only 5% of total CPU sales — a stark contrast to AMD’s top-selling chips, which saw 190 and 80 units sold, respectively.

This lackluster performance in Germany starkly contrasts Arrow Lake’s U.S. market presence where some SKUs, as per Tom’s Hardware, have sold out on platforms like Newegg and Amazon. However, the Core Ultra 200S series has not been universally well-received, with mixed reviews pointing to a regression in gaming performance compared to prior generations.

In addition, Intel’s recent financial difficulties, including a reported $1.6 billion quarterly loss and layoffs affecting 15% of its workforce, may have impacted the company’s ability to aggressively push the Arrow Lake lineup in competitive markets.

Another possible factor affecting Intel’s German sales could be regional discontent following the halted construction of Intel’s $30 billion chip fabrication plant in Magdeburg. Planned as part of a broader strategy to establish local manufacturing and strengthen ties with the European market, this delay — or potential abandonment — may have dampened enthusiasm for Intel’s products within Germany, further fueling AMD’s dominance.

In sum, Intel faces an uphill battle to regain footing in a European market where AMD has established a significant presence, and Arrow Lake’s lackluster debut only adds to its recent setbacks.

Addressing these challenges will require more than incremental hardware updates. Intel may need to rethink its strategy to convince discerning buyers that the Core Ultra series is worth the investment in a fiercely competitive landscape.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Intel Arrow Lake is right around the corner
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger presents Intel's roadmap including Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake.

Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake processors have been the topic of much speculation in the last few months, but we're finally at the finish line. Multiple sources are reporting that the release date we've been hearing about for weeks is now final, meaning that Intel's next-gen processors are now less than a month away. Here's what we know.

With no Intel Innovation event this year, things have been quiet as far as Arrow Lake goes -- but the leaks never cease. The initial Arrow Lake (also known as Intel Core Ultra 200 series) release date that various tipsters spoke about was always said to be October 10, but a few weeks ago, it was revealed to be October 24. Now, with today's new information, we can say with some confidence that it appears to be the final release date.

Read more
More than seven months later, Intel CPU instability issue might be over
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.

We first reported on the Intel CPU instability issue in February 2024, and since then, Intel has offered various fixes that helped, but still failed to fix the problem once and for all. Now, it finally seems like the owners of Intel's best CPUs might soon be able to rest easy. Intel has shared a new update that pinpoints the four causes of Raptor Lake problems and provides a fix.

Intel's July update on the matter disclosed that the company was aware of issues within the microcode and that the problem was related to incorrect voltages. Today's update breaks this down into four operating scenarios that can cause problems. Intel now refers to these long-lasting issues as the "Vmin Shift Instability."

Read more
Intel’s desktop CPU road map may have changed
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger presents Intel's roadmap including Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake.

Intel's list of best processors is about to expand with the upcoming launch of Arrow Lake-S, also referred to as Intel Core Ultra 200-series for desktops. But what comes next is less certain, and even more so now. According to a post on the Chiphell forums, Intel may have decided to cancel the Arrow Lake-S refresh (Intel Core Ultra 300-series, presumably) that was reportedly slated for sometime next year as a follow-up to this year's initial launch. On the upside, the code name for an upcoming desktop CPU generation was also leaked.

The rumored Arrow Lake-S refresh was never confirmed, but there have been many whispers about it from various leakers. Much like the Raptor Lake refresh, it was never meant to be a groundbreaking update; the neural processing unit (NPU) was the main thing that was going to be updated.

Read more