The sales numbers for Intel’s new chips are just depressing

Intel’s latest Arrow Lake-based Core Ultra 200S processors have been off to a rocky debut, receiving middling reviews from hardware testers, including from our own testing.

But according to recent sales data from Mindfactory, Germany’s leading online PC hardware retailer, not a single Core Ultra 200-series CPU has been sold so far. Meanwhile, AMD continues to dominate with 95% of Mindfactory’s CPU market share.

This weak showing underscores significant challenges for Intel in a market that is traditionally open to new hardware innovations but has recently leaned heavily toward AMD’s Ryzen lineup due to competitive pricing and robust performance.

The Arrow Lake lineup includes desktop SKUs like the Core Ultra 9 285K and Core Ultra 7 265K. Despite Intel’s latest AI and performance enhancements, these processors haven’t captured the interest of Germany’s PC enthusiasts.

In fact, Mindfactory’s recent CPU sales charts reveal that Intel’s highest-ranking product, the Core i5-13400, languishes in 21st place, far behind AMD’s Ryzen chips, with sales volume primarily concentrated in AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 5700X3D.

Intel’s processors accounted for just about 40 units sold, representing only 5% of total CPU sales — a stark contrast to AMD’s top-selling chips, which saw 190 and 80 units sold, respectively.

This lackluster performance in Germany starkly contrasts Arrow Lake’s U.S. market presence where some SKUs, as per Tom’s Hardware, have sold out on platforms like Newegg and Amazon. However, the Core Ultra 200S series has not been universally well-received, with mixed reviews pointing to a regression in gaming performance compared to prior generations.

In addition, Intel’s recent financial difficulties, including a reported $1.6 billion quarterly loss and layoffs affecting 15% of its workforce, may have impacted the company’s ability to aggressively push the Arrow Lake lineup in competitive markets.

Another possible factor affecting Intel’s German sales could be regional discontent following the halted construction of Intel’s $30 billion chip fabrication plant in Magdeburg. Planned as part of a broader strategy to establish local manufacturing and strengthen ties with the European market, this delay — or potential abandonment — may have dampened enthusiasm for Intel’s products within Germany, further fueling AMD’s dominance.

In sum, Intel faces an uphill battle to regain footing in a European market where AMD has established a significant presence, and Arrow Lake’s lackluster debut only adds to its recent setbacks.

Addressing these challenges will require more than incremental hardware updates. Intel may need to rethink its strategy to convince discerning buyers that the Core Ultra series is worth the investment in a fiercely competitive landscape.