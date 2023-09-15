Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop with RTX 4060 price slashed

Modern games are only getting more demanding, and PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals really aren’t cutting the price of consoles down much. In the long run, you’re better off buying a powerful gaming laptop that will last you several years. Right now Lenovo has some great gaming laptop deals, including this offer on the Legion Slim 7i. Right now the version with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU is $320 off, bringing the price down from $1,820 to $1,500. Lenovo likes to discount products that are just about to sell out, so if you’re interested in this Legion Slim 7i you should grab it before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is a very portable gaming laptop. It weighs under five pounds, and Lenovo was able to pack some impressive hardware into the slim chassis. As the name implies, it has the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. This version comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which has 8GB of GDDR6 SDRAM. It has 16GB of RAM on top of that, which will be able to handle one demanding game at a time, and probably Google Chrome (just kidding). It also comes with 1TB of storage, a necessity in the age of games regularly shipping out at over 100GB.

Since gaming laptops come with the screens built right into them, you need to make sure they’re high quality. After all, powerful processors are ultimately only as good as the screens on which they can display their power. This Legion Slim 7i has a 16-inch monitor that runs at 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has anti-glare and can get 500 nits of brightness, making it great for gaming during the day. It has a very impressive refresh rate of 240Hz. Since one of the pros of buying a gaming laptop is its mobility, the Wi-Fi 6E capabilities are a plus. If all of this just isn’t quite enough to convince you, Lenovo is throwing in three months of Xbox Game Pass, which will let you test out your new rig with over 100 games.

Right now the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop is down to $1,500 after a $320 discount. This gaming laptop will likely sell out soon, so if you’re in the market, snatch it up.

