Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo laptop for $200

You’ll still be able to afford a new laptop while on a tight budget if you know where to look for offers. One of the most reliable sources of cheap laptop deals is Best Buy, which is currently selling the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with a $130 discount that brings its price down to $200 from $330. Affordable options like this one are always in high demand, so if you’re planning to buy it, you’ll have to hurry before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange line of laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is firmly on the more affordable end of the spectrum. That means you shouldn’t expect it to match up to the speed of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for a device that’s meant to carry out basic functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 won’t let you down. With its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you’ll be able to do online research, check social media, and watch streaming content on the laptop without much trouble.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is equipped with a relatively large 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and it comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which should be enough for all of your important files. The laptop also has Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, so you can start using it as soon as you unbox it. For those who need to join online meetings, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is equipped with a built-in webcam and dual-array microphone, and for your peace of mind, there’s a privacy shutter that can physically block the camera when it’s not in use.

It’s far from being the fastest laptop out there, but the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a dependable device if you manage your expectations. It’s available from Best Buy for just $200, following a $130 discount on its sticker price of $330. We’re not sure how long the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 will stay this cheap, so it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

