 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Some of Lenovo’s best laptops are heavily discounted right now

Jennifer Allen
By

Lenovo has a huge sale on at the moment so if you’re looking for sweet laptop deals, this is where to go right now. The sale includes discounts on 2-in-1 laptops, gaming laptops, and reliable systems for those needing to work on the move in a professional capacity. Whatever your plans, take a look at what’s on sale below to see what could be the perfect fit for you.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $710, was $1,150

The Lenovo Yoga 7i in tent mode.

Lenovo is a fairly reliable brand in the best 2-in-1 laptops world so you’re onto a good thing with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need to be able to get work done on the move but the Lenovo Yoga 7i makes sure that you do so in style. That’s thanks to it having a 14-inch 2.2K screen with a 2240 x 1400. Besides offering 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, it’s also a touchscreen which means you can use it in a more tactile way than relying on the clickpad. Thanks to a 360-degree hinge, you can move it around too so it works in presentation or tablet mode as desired. Alongside that, there’s a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. You also get a fingerprint reader so you can log in with your finger rather than enter passwords manually.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $1,067, was $3,049

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s facing forward.

Gunning to be one of the best laptops for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 offers plenty of great hardware for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so you’ve got all the most crucial components to be able to multitask well and at a decent speed. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. You may prefer a larger screen but sticking with a 14-inch display means it’s a bit more portable than most laptops. It’s also highly robust having been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so it’s a tough laptop that’s ideal for travel.

Related

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,199, was $2,399

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon laid out to display its keyboard and screen.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from and this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon demonstrates much of the reasoning behind that. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been good to see but it’s still an appropriate amount for working on the move. There’s also a 14-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and narrow bezels. A 1080p full HD webcam is great for video calls while you have the convenience of a fingerprint reader too. Designed with portability in mind, it’s robustly made too.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga — $1,394, was $3,099

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with a vibrant desktop background.

One of the key differences between the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga and other laptops here is that it has Windows 11 Pro installed which should be useful in professional situations. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U vPro processor to stand out from the others too along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch screen with 400 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 is what you’ll be looking at but also touching thanks to its touchscreen properties. It comes with a Lenovo Integrated Pen stylus for being more exact with your work and you can switch things around to use this laptop as a tablet or in presentation mode. Such flexibility makes it a potent laptop for certain scenarios.

Lenovo Legion 7i — $2,000, was $2,730

The Lenovo Legion 7i facing forward.

One of the best gaming laptops at this price, the Lenovo Legion 7i is ideal for gamers who need some portability or for a setup that takes up less room than a desktop. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. You’ll need plenty of storage to install the latest games so it’s good to see so much here. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti paired up with a 16-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Appreciating motion blur can be an issue, a 165Hz refresh rate solves that problem while HDR400 ensures that colors look gorgeous at all times. You also gain a RGB backlit keyboard built-in along with a fingerprint reader so this is a stylish-looking gaming laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Possibly the best laptop deal today HP's $350 discount on the Spectre x360 2-in-1. This popular laptop normally costs $1,250, but today it's just $900. That's a great price considering the components inside. HP laptop deals seem to be getting better and better, but you'll have to jump on this one soon. HP's "Lucky Deals" sale is ending tonight at midnight. Grab it before then!

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more
One of HP’s best-selling (and top-rated) laptops is $350 off
hp 2020 pavilion refresh intel 11th gen iris xe 15 open

Looking for a new daily use laptop? want to keep the price tag reasonable? Don't settle for a device that doesn't fit your power requirements. Instead, buy a super cheap computer while there's a crazy discount on it. HP is a great option for this. Consider this HP Pavilion 15, for instance. It's usually $1,000, but today you can get it for only $650 after a massive $350 discount. This deal is only running for a few more hours, so grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15

Read more
The 8 best laptop deals in the Best Buy 3-day sale, from $130
Macbook Air M1 logo.

Some of the best laptop deals at the moment are courtesy of Best Buy's 3-day sale. A whole host of different laptops from popular brands are on sale right now so there's something for everyone. If you're looking for a cheap laptop for occasional use or you're seeking out a high-end gaming laptop, Best Buy has something that's going to suit you. We've picked out some of our highlights below.
Asus 14-inch laptop -- $130, was $250

Incredibly basic, the Asus 14-inch laptop isn't a smart move if you need to use a laptop regularly but if you seriously need the most basic system around and you can't afford more, it'll do the trick. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook level of performance but it runs Windows 11 in S Mode. Predictably, it's going to be slow going for many tasks but if you desperately need a Windows-based machine, it could be worth the very low asking price. A 12-hour battery life is a useful bonus too.

Read more