Lenovo has a huge sale on at the moment so if you’re looking for sweet laptop deals, this is where to go right now. The sale includes discounts on 2-in-1 laptops, gaming laptops, and reliable systems for those needing to work on the move in a professional capacity. Whatever your plans, take a look at what’s on sale below to see what could be the perfect fit for you.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $710, was $1,150

Lenovo is a fairly reliable brand in the best 2-in-1 laptops world so you’re onto a good thing with the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need to be able to get work done on the move but the Lenovo Yoga 7i makes sure that you do so in style. That’s thanks to it having a 14-inch 2.2K screen with a 2240 x 1400. Besides offering 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, it’s also a touchscreen which means you can use it in a more tactile way than relying on the clickpad. Thanks to a 360-degree hinge, you can move it around too so it works in presentation or tablet mode as desired. Alongside that, there’s a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. You also get a fingerprint reader so you can log in with your finger rather than enter passwords manually.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $1,067, was $3,049

Gunning to be one of the best laptops for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 offers plenty of great hardware for the price. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so you’ve got all the most crucial components to be able to multitask well and at a decent speed. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. You may prefer a larger screen but sticking with a 14-inch display means it’s a bit more portable than most laptops. It’s also highly robust having been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so it’s a tough laptop that’s ideal for travel.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,199, was $2,399

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from and this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon demonstrates much of the reasoning behind that. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage space would have been good to see but it’s still an appropriate amount for working on the move. There’s also a 14-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and narrow bezels. A 1080p full HD webcam is great for video calls while you have the convenience of a fingerprint reader too. Designed with portability in mind, it’s robustly made too.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga — $1,394, was $3,099

One of the key differences between the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga and other laptops here is that it has Windows 11 Pro installed which should be useful in professional situations. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1245U vPro processor to stand out from the others too along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch screen with 400 nits of brightness and 1920 x 1200 is what you’ll be looking at but also touching thanks to its touchscreen properties. It comes with a Lenovo Integrated Pen stylus for being more exact with your work and you can switch things around to use this laptop as a tablet or in presentation mode. Such flexibility makes it a potent laptop for certain scenarios.

Lenovo Legion 7i — $2,000, was $2,730

One of the best gaming laptops at this price, the Lenovo Legion 7i is ideal for gamers who need some portability or for a setup that takes up less room than a desktop. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. You’ll need plenty of storage to install the latest games so it’s good to see so much here. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti paired up with a 16-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. Appreciating motion blur can be an issue, a 165Hz refresh rate solves that problem while HDR400 ensures that colors look gorgeous at all times. You also gain a RGB backlit keyboard built-in along with a fingerprint reader so this is a stylish-looking gaming laptop.

