Lenovo has a huge sale going on as part of its early Memorial Day offerings. Often one of the best places to check out for laptop deals as well as gaming laptop deals, it’s an even more tempting place to look at the moment. Laptops start from just $265 with extensive offers on accessories, monitors, and more.

Even better, you can save up to $100 when you use the code SURPRISEOFFER at the checkout, depending on how much you’re spending. With so many items on sale, we recommend clicking the button below to see exactly what’s out there. If you want a little more insight, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to buy in the Lenovo Memorial Day sale

As one of the best laptop brands around, you can rely on Lenovo. It makes some of the best laptops as well as some of the best gaming laptops around. Alongside that, it has a reputation for excellent Chromebooks, business laptops, and all-in-one systems.

One of the current highlights is the Lenovo 3i Chromebook for $265. With an estimated value price of $440, you’re saving $175 off the regular price. As with all Lenovo deals, the estimated value price can be a little higher than a regular MSRP but $265 for a Chromebook with a great 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage is pretty good however you look at it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to buy the ultimate gaming rig — there’s the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Best of all, it has the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and a great 16-inch WQXGA screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. Usually priced at $3,600, it’s down to $3,190, which is a great discount for such a new laptop.

There are discounts on all-in-one systems too like the ThinkCentre M90a down to $616 from $1,939. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, all tied up within its 23.8-inch full HD monitor shell, it’s ideal for your household to use.

With so much on offer as part of the Lenovo Memorial Day sale, it’s a wise move to check out for yourself what’s out there. There’s a laptop for every budget and need here, as well as discounts on all-in-one systems, monitors, and more. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your tech, this is a great chance to do so while saving big.

Editors' Recommendations