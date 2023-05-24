 Skip to main content
Lenovo Memorial Day sale brings big discounts on laptops, PCs, and more

Jennifer Allen
By
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo has a huge sale going on as part of its early Memorial Day offerings. Often one of the best places to check out for laptop deals as well as gaming laptop deals, it’s an even more tempting place to look at the moment. Laptops start from just $265 with extensive offers on accessories, monitors, and more.

Even better, you can save up to $100 when you use the code SURPRISEOFFER at the checkout, depending on how much you’re spending. With so many items on sale, we recommend clicking the button below to see exactly what’s out there. If you want a little more insight, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to buy in the Lenovo Memorial Day sale

As one of the best laptop brands around, you can rely on Lenovo. It makes some of the best laptops as well as some of the best gaming laptops around. Alongside that, it has a reputation for excellent Chromebooks, business laptops, and all-in-one systems.

One of the current highlights is the Lenovo 3i Chromebook for $265. With an estimated value price of $440, you’re saving $175 off the regular price. As with all Lenovo deals, the estimated value price can be a little higher than a regular MSRP but $265 for a Chromebook with a great 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen, Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage is pretty good however you look at it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to buy the ultimate gaming rig — there’s the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Best of all, it has the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and a great 16-inch WQXGA screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. Usually priced at $3,600, it’s down to $3,190, which is a great discount for such a new laptop.

There are discounts on all-in-one systems too like the ThinkCentre M90a down to $616 from $1,939. With a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, all tied up within its 23.8-inch full HD monitor shell, it’s ideal for your household to use.

With so much on offer as part of the Lenovo Memorial Day sale, it’s a wise move to check out for yourself what’s out there. There’s a laptop for every budget and need here, as well as discounts on all-in-one systems, monitors, and more. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your tech, this is a great chance to do so while saving big.

Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo laptop for $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

If you only need a cheap laptop for everyday use, don't spend more than $200. Thanks to great laptop deals like this, you can grab fairly powerful name brand laptops for budget laptop prices. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is down to just $200 after a $130 discount when you buy it at Best Buy. We have no guarantee that this deal will last through the weekend, so grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The IdeaPad is Lenovo's budget and midrange line of laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is firmly on the more affordable end of the spectrum. That means you shouldn't expect it to match up to the speed of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for a device that's meant to carry out basic functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 won't let you down. With its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you'll be able to do online research, check social media, and watch streaming content on the laptop without much trouble.

Get this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 while it’s $500 off
Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

There are all kinds of laptop deals online, but not all of them will cater to the needs of gamers like the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It's currently an even more tempting purchase due to a $500 discount from Dell, which pulls the machine's price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. There's still a few days left before the offer expires, but since there's a chance that stocks get depleted before then, you'll want to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop
Even with the launch of the Alienware x14 R2, the Alienware x14 is still a worthwhile investment even just for its extremely thin form factor. At 0.57 of an inch, it's the thinnest gaming laptop that you can buy, and with a weight of about 4 lbs., it's easy to carry with you wherever you go. The Alienware x14 doesn't sacrifice performance for this design though, as it's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, this gaming laptop won't have trouble running the best PC games.

This deal gets you a Dell XPS 17 with 32GB of RAM at $975 off
A Dell XPS 17 laptop sits open on table.

If you don't mind delving into refurbished laptop deals, Dell has a great offer via its outlet right now. It's possible to buy a powerful Dell XPS 17 9720 laptop for $1,894 instead of $2,869 so you save $975 off the regular price. That's a huge saving with the only catch being that this is a refurbished model. Fortunately, it's a like new one so you still get a practically new laptop for the price. It also comes with one year of Premium Support to give you further peace of mind.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 9720
Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it's worth checking out its refurbished models. For one thing, you save big but for another, you still get fantastic quality with the company doing its own refurbishing to ensure high quality. The Dell XPS 17 9720 comes with some pretty potent hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor which is always a good start. More impressively, it comes with a huge 32GB of memory which is ideal for extensive multitasking needs. There's also 1TB of SSD storage and even a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 included. It also has a fantastic 17-inch UHD+ screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Think it can't get any better? The screen is a touchscreen so you can even get hands-on with whatever your're working on.

