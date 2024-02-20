 Skip to main content
Normally $2039, this Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed to $599

Lenovo frequently has some of the best laptop deals around providing you don’t mind the company’s estimated value system making original prices look overly high. Look past that though and you’ll love being able to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop for $599. According to Lenovo, that’s a huge reduction of $1,440 from $2,039. Whatever the true discount, what we do know is that $599 is a pretty great price for a productive laptop. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14

The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop offers some decent hardware for the price. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor along with 16GB of memory. For storage, a 512GB SSD means you can easily store all your files safely without having to rely on cloud storage. There’s also a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 45% NTSC and anti-glare properties.

While this isn’t one of the best laptops around, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop still offers some great extras. For instance, its webcam is a 1080p full HD IR/RGB hybrid model with dual array microphones and a privacy shutter. The backlit keyboard looks good while also illuminating things a little in low-light situations. A larger-than-average TrackPad proves useful while there’s Dolby Audio for the speakers and Dolby Voice AI noise-suppressing technology for all your video calls. They’re all small reminders of why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around.

Wi-Fi 6E gives you the latest Wi-Fi protocol while there are many ports including USB-C and HDMI to ensure you can hook up the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop to another screen and other accessories easily enough. Having been tested against 12 standards and more than 200 quality checks, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop has been built to last so you’re all set for a while to come, even when dealing with extreme weather conditions.

According to Lenovo, the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 laptop usually costs $2,039 which seems pretty unlikely. However, the discount to $599 is genuine and it’s a great price for what’s available here. If you need an affordable laptop to use for working on the move, this is a good option. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

