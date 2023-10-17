 Skip to main content
This Lenovo ThinkPad discount is so big it might be a mistake

Lenovo is a brand to watch for when you’re looking for laptop deals, as its devices always provide dependable performance. Here’s an offer to consider — the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 for only $629, following a $2,059 discount on its estimated value of $2,688. While we don’t think that original price is entirely accurate (Lenovo uses an inflated estimate for their prices), the laptop is still a steal for its lowered price. If you’re interested, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 laptop

Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands, is associated with reliability, while its ThinkPad line maintains the iconic look and sturdy design that was inherited from IBM, as you can read about in our explainer on the Lenovo models. These are just some of the characteristics that you can expect from the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14, which is perfect for work-from-home setups and accomplishing schoolwork. It won’t let you down in terms of performance, as it runs fast and smooth with the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s similar to top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The 14-inch Full HD display of the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is big enough to give you a good look at your projects, but small enough to remain portable if you need to take it with you to different places. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Pro, which unlocks the capabilities of the operating system, and a 512GB SSD that will provide plenty of space for your files.

Lenovo’s estimated value for the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 is too high at $2,688, which inflates the discount to $2,059 for the laptop’s current price of $629. In any case, that’s still pretty good value for this device, and if you think so as well, don’t hesitate to push through with the transaction. You need to act fast though, as stocks may already be running low or the savings may be ending. Buy the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad L14 right now if you don’t want to miss out.

