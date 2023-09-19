 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop is usually $3,759, but today it’s $1,239

Lenovo often has excellent laptop deals, even if you need to be aware of its estimated value system. Lenovo uses a specific way of modeling the previous price of an item and it’s excessive to say the least, usually vastly overestimating the original figure for something. Look past that though and you’ll appreciate being able to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation for $1,239. It’s a clearance deal so you won’t have long to grab it. Because of that, here’s a quick look at what to expect.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation

As one of the best laptop brands out there, Lenovo has a particular penchant for developing robust and durable business laptops. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia T1200 GPU. It won’t wow anyone since it’s roughly on a par with a GTX 1650 Ti, but it gets the job done.

More of a highlight is the fantastic 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen with a resolution of 3840 x 2400. It also has HDR400 support, 100% Adobe RGB, 600 nits of brightness, low blue light protection, and an LED backlight. It looks great and the extra screen space is perfect for having more room to work on.

Impressively, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation is still a pretty good weight at just under four pounds. It looks great too with a stylish exterior that has also been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks. The laptop also has Dolby Vision HDR support to ensure images look vibrant and crisp, while the keyboard has a fingerprint reader built-in for added security and safety. Easily one of the best laptops for business users, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation has mostly all you could need for the price.

Right now you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 mobile workstation for just $1,239 at Lenovo. The site suggests it’s usually priced at $3,759 which seems excessive to say the least, but whatever the true price, we recommend buying it at $1,239.

