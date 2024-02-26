For a laptop that will be able to handle anything that you throw at it — even the most demanding tasks that you can think of — you should check out the Lenovo ThinkPad P16. It’s pretty expensive with an estimated value of $9,939, but you can get it at a 42% lower price of $5,759 from the Lenovo Annual Sale. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting amazing value with $4,180 in savings on such an extremely powerful device. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, because there’s no telling when the offer will expire.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 will beat the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation graphics card, and 128GB of RAM. To put that in context, our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is the sweet spot for professionals and high-end gamers, and 64GB is the starting point for demanding jobs like engineers and multimedia editors.

You can take a look at all that processing power on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16’s 16-inch OLED touchscreen, which features WQUXGA resolution, up to 400 nits of brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. The laptop is also equipped with a 4TB SSD to be able to store all your projects, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro so you can start setting it up and using it right after you turn it on for the first time.

