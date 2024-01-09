 Skip to main content
This Lenovo laptop with a huge 128GB of RAM is $4,180 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man works at a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation set up on a desk with two external monitors connected.
Lenovo

There are laptop deals for budget-friendly devices, but there are also offers for those who are looking at the other end of the spectrum — specifically, discounts on the most powerful machines that you can buy. Lenovo has one right now in the form of a $4,180 discount for the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation, which brings its price down to $5,759 from $9,939. It’s still not cheap even though its 42% off, but if you need unparalleled performance from your next laptop, this is one of the top options in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation

If you’ve already seen or used one of the best laptops, you may be surprised at what the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation has inside. It’s got the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 vPro processor, the Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation Graphics Card, and a whopping 128GB of RAM. To put that in context, our guide on how much RAM do you need says 32GB is for professionals and high-end gamers, and 64GB is for engineers and multimedia editors. At 128GB, the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is capable of providing topnotch speed even when you’re multitasking between several demanding apps.

In addition to its top-end specifications, the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation features a 16-inch OLED touchscreen with WQUXGA resolution, with support for Dolby Vision. When you’re not working on your projects with extreme precision, you can enjoy watching streaming shows with lifelike colors and sharp details. The laptop also comes with a 4TB SSD, which should be enough to save all your files, and it ships with Windows 11 Pro.

If you want a laptop that will be able to handle anything that you throw at it, you should go for the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation. It’s on sale from Lenovo at nearly half-price after a 42% discount pulls its price down to $5,759 from $9,939. It’s still not affordable even at $4,180 off, but that’s huge savings on an extremely powerful laptop that will be able to complete the most demanding tasks you can think of. If you’re interested in the second-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation, you should proceed with the purchase immediately because its price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.

