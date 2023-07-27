 Skip to main content
32-inch Lenovo all-in-one PC is $280 off, and cheaper than an iMac

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC on a white background.

Even with the discounts from Apple deals, the 27-inch Apple iMac 5K is still fairly expensive. If you want something similar but at a more affordable price, you should consider the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i, which is down to $1,600 from Lenovo following a $280 discount on its original price of $1,880. Stocks of the all-in-one PC may not last long though, so if you think it’s the perfect machine for you for work or school, then don’t hesitate to complete the transaction for one of the best all-in-one PC deals while the bargain is still available.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC

The main purpose of going for the all-in-one computers like the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i is to eliminate all the clutter caused by cables, as it combines the CPU and monitor in one device. If you go for a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the all-in-one PC’s power cable. With all the free space in your desk, you’ll be able to work on the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i’s 31.5-inch Ultra HD display without any distractions, so you’ll be able to finish your tasks faster.

Inside the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s a good figure to target for most PC owners, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and your files.

If you want an all-in-one PC but you’re not willing to shell out for the 27-inch Apple iMac 5K, then it’s highly recommended that you go for the Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i. Instead of its sticker price of $1,880, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 for this machine, equivalent to $280 in savings. This is one of the top desktop computer deals in the market right now, so we don’t think it’s going to last very long — secure your own Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i all-in-one PC by pushing through with the purchase right now.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
