Lenovo drops a $475 discount on the Yoga C930 laptop, today only

If you’re looking for your next computer, Lenovo’s sale on popular 2-in-1 laptops might be worth checking out — though it ends today. Among its various offerings of deep discounts on ThinkPads, one of the most eye-catching deals is the laptop manufacturer’s $450 discount on its Yoga C930 laptop. Though Dell and HP are also offering some great last-minute 4th of July sales on Spectre x360 and XPS 13 laptops.

Lenovo’s latest discount for this 14-inch laptop is pretty much a steal considering its original price is well over $1,300. With the $475 discount, the price drops from $1,400 to just $925, which is a great price for a premium work laptop.

In addition to the 256GB SSD, the Yoga C930 featured in this deal offers an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Windows 10 Home operating system, a fingerprint reader, a digital pen, and a 720p HD camera.

It may not be the lightest 2-in-1 laptop on the market as the Yoga C930 laptop line starts at 3 pounds, but considering its overall size, that’s understandable.

If privacy is a concern, the Yoga C930’s TrueBlock Privacy Shutter is a particularly notable feature. The shutter allows users to cover their webcams when not in use by simply sliding the shutter into place.

This 2-in-1 laptop also comes with its own digital pen and its own built-in place to store it. That’s right: the Yoga C930’s Lenovo Active Pen has its own “garage” built into the chassis to help users keep better track of their digital pens. And according to Lenovo, the pen itself has “4,096 points of pressure” to boost the accuracy of its use.

We reviewed the Yoga C930 back in October of 2018, and, overall it was well-received by our staff. Some of the praiseworthy elements we noted included the laptop’s “outstanding audio” (which we attributed to its Dolby Atmos sound bar), and its “superior battery life.”

There were a couple of drawbacks, however. Our staff felt that the display was “disappointing” and that the keyboard “lacks travel.”

Lenovo’s promotion for this laptop will end today, July 7, so you’ll want to act fast. It is worth reiterating, however, that while the Yoga C930 line of laptops are on sale on Lenovo’s website, the only one that has the $475 discount is the most affordable model.

