Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo drops a $475 discount on the Yoga C930 laptop, today only

Lucas Coll
By
Stock photo of Lenovo C390
Lenovo.com/Lenovo

If you’re looking for your next computer, Lenovo’s sale on popular 2-in-1 laptops might be worth checking out — though it ends today. Among its various offerings of deep discounts on ThinkPads, one of the most eye-catching deals is the laptop manufacturer’s $450 discount on its Yoga C930 laptop. Though Dell and HP are also offering some great last-minute 4th of July sales on Spectre x360 and XPS 13 laptops.

Lenovo’s latest discount for this 14-inch laptop is pretty much a steal considering its original price is well over $1,300. With the $475 discount, the price drops from $1,400 to just $925, which is a great price for a premium work laptop.

In addition to the 256GB SSD, the Yoga C930 featured in this deal offers an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Windows 10 Home operating system, a fingerprint reader, a digital pen, and a 720p HD camera.

It may not be the lightest 2-in-1 laptop on the market as the Yoga C930 laptop line starts at 3 pounds, but considering its overall size, that’s understandable.

If privacy is a concern, the Yoga C930’s TrueBlock Privacy Shutter is a particularly notable feature. The shutter allows users to cover their webcams when not in use by simply sliding the shutter into place.

This 2-in-1 laptop also comes with its own digital pen and its own built-in place to store it. That’s right: the Yoga C930’s Lenovo Active Pen has its own “garage” built into the chassis to help users keep better track of their digital pens. And according to Lenovo, the pen itself has “4,096 points of pressure” to boost the accuracy of its use.

We reviewed the Yoga C930 back in October of 2018, and, overall it was well-received by our staff. Some of the praiseworthy elements we noted included the laptop’s “outstanding audio” (which we attributed to its Dolby Atmos sound bar), and its “superior battery life.”

There were a couple of drawbacks, however. Our staff felt that the display was “disappointing” and that the keyboard “lacks travel.”

Lenovo’s promotion for this laptop will end today, July 7, so you’ll want to act fast. It is worth reiterating, however, that while the Yoga C930 line of laptops are on sale on Lenovo’s website, the only one that has the $475 discount is the most affordable model.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found laptop deals, MacBook deals, and cheap Chromebooks.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

Lenovo Yoga and HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops get huge price cuts

Buying a laptop is an important life decision, but it shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. Lenovo and HP are offering great discounts on some of their most popular 2-in-1 laptops. that can help you save big.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP Spectre x360
Deals

Best 4th of July laptop deals: Lenovo, Dell XPS, and HP Spectre discounts

July 4 sales are wrapping up, but shoppers still have a day or two to snag some last-minute deals. We’ve highlighted a small handful of our favorite laptops from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, so you can grab a deal while the getting’s still…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Deals

Lenovo is slashing prices on its ThinkPad X1 and Yoga laptops for July 4th sale

July 4 is almost here, and it’s a good time for laptop deals. We’ve highlighted a couple of the juiciest picks from Lenovo’s 4th of July sale, with deals on the beefy Thinkpad X1 Extreme and the sleek Yoga C930 that can save you up to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

Before Prime Day existed, the Fourth of July was the prime time for summer savings on electronics. Now through July Fourth weekend, Lenovo has cut prices on laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Yoga C390, and the Legion Y470.
Posted By William Hank
best 4th of july sales 2019
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot deals

Whether you're looking for last-minute July 4 deals on mattresses, appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or laptops, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it. Here are the 4th of July sales of 2019 that are still going strong.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP Spectre and Envy x360 deals
Deals

HP Spectre and Envy x360 laptops get big discounts this 4th of July weekend

There’s still time to jump on some last-minute July 4 deals before Prime Day. Two of our top picks, the HP Envy X360 and Spectre x360, are marked down well below $1,000 at the moment, but you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

No, Apple isn’t moving toward a Mac App Store-only future. At least, not yet

Apple’s Mac App Store makes it a ton of money, and now rumors are swirling the company wants to turn it into a monopoly. Here’s why that’s a load of bologna.
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what it could announce next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

Everything you need to know about VSync technology

VSync helps prevent problems between game FPS and monitor refresh rates. However, there are a lot of sync technologies available these days. Here's what is different about VSync, and if you need it for your gaming monitor.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Trusted Contacts
Web

Gmail tracks everything you purchase and you STILL can’t delete it or opt out

Google tracks the purchase history of its users through emailed receipts in their Gmail accounts, CNBC discovered in May. Over a month later, we found that even when emails are deleted, the information remains on the Purchases page.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Deals

Killer deals on Dell XPS and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops continue this weekend

Dell and Lenovo have stepped up their game this summer with big discounts on ThinkPad X1 and XPS 13 through 4th of July weekend. If you're in the market for a new laptop for work or play, now is the time to buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mozilla Firefox
Web

Firefox’s ad-free premium browser will cost $4.99 a month

Last month, Mozilla revealed that it would offer a paid version of its popular Firefox browser. Now a page on Mozilla's site confirms it will cost $4.99 per month for ad-free access to some as yet unnamed journalism websites.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

After years of effort, AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X finally robs Intel of its throne

AMD's latest Ryzen processor is a 12-core monster of a CPU. The Ryzen 9 3900X goes head-to-head with the Intel Core i9-9900K, the best gaming processor you could buy. Has AMD finally closed the gap on Intel?
Posted By Luke Larsen