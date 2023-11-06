It’s easy to forget what a difference a great keyboard can make to your gaming performance. If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best, you can do so for 36% off the regular price at Amazon. Currently, the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on sale for $160 so you save a huge $90 off the regular price of $250. A fantastic upgrade for anyone who spends a lot of time at their desk, we’re here to tell you all about it or you can just hit the buy button below to get straight to buying it. This is easily one of the best wireless keyboard deals around today.

Why you should buy the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

One of the best gaming keyboards around and easily topping the list as the best wireless option, the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a really great keyboard. It offers a superb typing experience thanks to its sleek low-profile aluminum body and low-profile mechanical switches. It has excellent per-key RGB lighting, and even manages great battery life.

The particular model on sale is the clicky variant. It features a distinctive sound and tactile feedback. Thanks to Lightspeed wireless technology from Logitech, you get speedy performance and no lag. It still provides up to 30 hours of battery life from one single full charge. Not bad at all for a keyboard that can have custom animations from 16.8 million colors via the Logitech G Hub software.

Besides the core experience, the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard also has five dedicated G-keys. These can be programmed with custom macros and commands based on the game you’re playing or an app profile. They’re ideal if you play certain games that have complex commands. There are also dedicated media controls with a precision engineered, edgeless volume wheel, along with easy controls for quickly playing, pausing, skipping, or muting your media.

Easily one of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy, whether for work or gaming, the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is worth every cent. It usually costs $250 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $160 so you save a huge $90 off the regular price. It’s a premium purchase but one that you won’t regret given how well the Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard works. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations