 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My unique wireless keyboard-with-trackpad is now just $22

By
The Logitech K400 Plus on top of pillow.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Lately, I’ve been sporting a delightful laptop and projector combo for my nighttime YouTube viewing. It’s a weird technicality that lets me get “less screen time” and promotes just watching the video over browsing the same eight sites in rotation. The unfortunate problem I encountered, however, was that I had to keep my laptop close by and even use it to control what content I watch. An unlikely answer to my woes came in the form of the Logitech K400 Plus, pictured above. It’s a unique keyboard and trackpad combo that’s total wireless, has some unique features, and is on a massive sale. While I recall paying the full price of $40 for it, you can get yours for just $22 (a savings of $18) now by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see the sneaky features that make this so great.

Why you should buy the Logitech K400 Plus

Despite initially hesitating to buy the Logitech K400 Plus, it has turned into something I use nightly, with its USB-A connector taking a near-permanent spot in my laptop. The trackpad is easy to navigate with and, much like I can be accused of having two left feet, it has two left mouse buttons. If you see the bright yellow button in the top left, that’s a secondary left mouse button you can use if you want to dual-hand the keyboard like a controller.

I can also easily predict I’ll be using this keyboard for quite some time. It has an 18 month battery life (it uses traditional batteries, which are included) and maybe when it dies I’ll consider upgrading to something else if new things are around. In the meantime, I’m never worried about turning off the keyboard when its not in use or any of that. It just sits to my side, constantly ready for me to tap ‘k’ and ‘f’ and all of the other YouTube shortcuts I regularly need.

Related

This is definitely a purpose and place-specific keyboard, however. It’s small size and lack of a numpad make it a perfect companion for your bedtime viewing sessions, but not so great for writing. Yet the bed, couch, or nearby table is such a good place for the Logitech K400 Plus to live. It’s not advertised as a feature of the K400 Plus nearly enough, but the ‘FN’ + ‘ins’ shortcut command is a secondary power button. While it won’t work to turn my laptop on, I do use it to turn it off when I’m done viewing things, meaning I can roll over and go to bed at a moment’s notice if tiredness hits, no getting up required.

Pay a lot less than I did for the Logitech K400 Plus by tapping the button below. You can get it now for just $22, which is $18 less than the standard $40. Also, be sure to check out the best keyboards, selected by other Digital Trends contributors. Not many will be this unique, but they’ll probably feel better for workday usage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Get this Asus laptop with a year of Microsoft Office for $199
asus vivobook go laptop deal amazon march 2024 lifestyle

You don't need to spend several hundreds of dollars on a new laptop that you'll use as a productivity tool because there are budget-friendly options like the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It's actually currently even cheaper from Walmart after an $80 discount, which brings its price down to just $199 from $279 originally. There's no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA
For a laptop that will be able to handle basic activities like doing online research, building reports, and browsing social media, you can't go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It's equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be enough for simple tasks. The device also comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is pretty large and sharp for its price, but it's still portable as it only weights about 3.5 pounds with a thickness of just 0.72 of an inch.

Read more
This HP laptop is discounted from $519 to $279
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

There are laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but if you only need a basic device for your day-to-day needs, don't spend more than you should by taking advantage of Walmart's offer for the HP 14-inch Laptop. Instead of $519, you'll only have to pay $279 for savings of $240. That's an extremely affordable price for a brand new laptop, but we don't think it will last long. To make sure that you don't miss out on the discount, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Laptop
The HP 14-inch Laptop will never be able to match up to the speed of the best laptops, which is expected because of its price. However, if you're thinking about using the device for simple tasks like browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and typing documents, then its 13th-generation Intel Core i3-N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM will be enough. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, for an operating system that will be familiar for most people.

Read more
Snag this 34-inch LG Curved Ultrawide WQHD monitor for $249
The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.

If you want a monitor that aids your productivity, check out the monitor deals at Walmart right now. Currently, you can buy an LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor for just $249. Normally costing $350, that means you’re saving $101 but the deal is only available for a limited time and already proving very popular. If it sounds immediately appealing, keep reading and we’ll tell you even more about why you’ll love it.

Why you should buy the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor
LG is generally very well known for making great TVs and monitors with its panel technology some of the best around. With the LG 34-inch Curved Ultrawide monitor, you get everything you could need and within seconds. It’s possible to install it in moments thanks to its One Click Stand which doesn’t require any complex setup.

Read more