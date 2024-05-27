My unique wireless keyboard-with-trackpad is now just $22

Lately, I’ve been sporting a delightful laptop and projector combo for my nighttime YouTube viewing. It’s a weird technicality that lets me get “less screen time” and promotes just watching the video over browsing the same eight sites in rotation. The unfortunate problem I encountered, however, was that I had to keep my laptop close by and even use it to control what content I watch. An unlikely answer to my woes came in the form of the Logitech K400 Plus, pictured above. It’s a unique keyboard and trackpad combo that’s total wireless, has some unique features, and is on a massive sale. While I recall paying the full price of $40 for it, you can get yours for just $22 (a savings of $18) now by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see the sneaky features that make this so great.

Why you should buy the Logitech K400 Plus

Despite initially hesitating to buy the Logitech K400 Plus, it has turned into something I use nightly, with its USB-A connector taking a near-permanent spot in my laptop. The trackpad is easy to navigate with and, much like I can be accused of having two left feet, it has two left mouse buttons. If you see the bright yellow button in the top left, that’s a secondary left mouse button you can use if you want to dual-hand the keyboard like a controller.

I can also easily predict I’ll be using this keyboard for quite some time. It has an 18 month battery life (it uses traditional batteries, which are included) and maybe when it dies I’ll consider upgrading to something else if new things are around. In the meantime, I’m never worried about turning off the keyboard when its not in use or any of that. It just sits to my side, constantly ready for me to tap ‘k’ and ‘f’ and all of the other YouTube shortcuts I regularly need.

This is definitely a purpose and place-specific keyboard, however. It’s small size and lack of a numpad make it a perfect companion for your bedtime viewing sessions, but not so great for writing. Yet the bed, couch, or nearby table is such a good place for the Logitech K400 Plus to live. It’s not advertised as a feature of the K400 Plus nearly enough, but the ‘FN’ + ‘ins’ shortcut command is a secondary power button. While it won’t work to turn my laptop on, I do use it to turn it off when I’m done viewing things, meaning I can roll over and go to bed at a moment’s notice if tiredness hits, no getting up required.

Pay a lot less than I did for the Logitech K400 Plus by tapping the button below. You can get it now for just $22, which is $18 less than the standard $40. Also, be sure to check out the best keyboards, selected by other Digital Trends contributors. Not many will be this unique, but they’ll probably feel better for workday usage.

Editors' Recommendations