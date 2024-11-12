 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

My quest to fully remove Microsoft Edge is finally complete

By
Microsoft Defender and Edge Security settings are open on a PC monitor.
Microsoft Defender and Edge Security settings are open on a PC monitor. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

I’m on a mission to eradicate Microsoft Edge from my PC.

It’s not a slight against Microsoft — I just don’t particularly care for the Edge browser compared to some of the other best browsers out there. But Edge is different because Microsoft has tried — and mostly failed — to court its massive Windows user base, with some unsavory tactics, including making it nearly impossible to set a different default browser to massive, screen-overtaking popups when searching for the Chrome installer.

Recommended Videos

Most of those issues have been solved, but Edge still shows up all over Windows, from weather and widgets to the Windows search box. But don’t worry — I finally found a way to get rid of Edge for good and replace the functions in Windows with my browser of choice.

Get the Edge out of here

Vertical tabs within Microsoft Edge.
Digital Trends

If you don’t use Edge, I assume you probably just ignore it. That’s because uninstalling Microsoft Edge is kind of a pain in the butt. If you open the Add or remove programs window in Windows, you’ll find Edge among your other apps, but you can’t uninstall it. The option to uninstall it is actually there, but grayed out — almost like Microsoft teasing you for what you can’t do in your operating system.

There are some ways to uninstall Edge with the options in Windows — check out the link above — but they involve a few registry edits, a little PowerShell, and some upkeep to make sure Edge doesn’t reinstall itself with Windows updates or updates to your other browser. If you don’t want to do all of it manually, you can download the Edge Removal batch file from AveYo on GitHub, which will go through the process for you. It removes some other elements, like Gaming Services for the Xbox app, but you can edit the file before running it.

Here’s the issue with removing Edge this way — it disables a lot of things within Windows. Searching will no longer pull up web results. Weather in Windows won’t work. It will disable widgets completely. Basically, any function that’s built into Windows that requires an active internet connection is routed through Bing search and Edge, and without them, those functions won’t work. Maybe that’s what you want, but there’s a way to have the best of both worlds.

In control of search

Installation options for the MSEdgeRedirect app.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Enter MSEdgeRedirect — one of the more popular options, among a surprisingly long list, of apps that redirects normal Edge functions in Windows to your browser and search engine of your choice. The big deal is that it works with the Edge Removal file. There are actually several components of Edge that are buried deep within Windows, even after you remove the browser. MSEdgeRedirect taps into those dormant components and manipulates them to run with your search engine and browser of choice instead of Edge and Bing.

That’s important because, even if you change your default browser in Windows, these additional features will still use Bing and open in Edge. I’m sure I’m far from the only one who’s opened something in Edge through Windows and felt like a fish out of water when half a dozen pop-ups asking me to import my browser settings took over my screen.

At a high level, MSEdgeRedirect is simply redirecting these requests. It’s telling Windows, “instead of Edge, use this other browser I have installed.” It hooks into the “microsoft-edge:” handle, meaning the tool should still work even with new Windows and Edge updates. You can see this in action yourself. Open the Run utility with Windows key + R and enter “microsoft-edge:” followed by the URL of your choice (complete with https://). It’ll open in Edge. Install MSEdgeRedirect, and it’ll open in the browser of your choice instead.

That’s great, but it doesn’t really get at the main issue with these functions built into Windows — the fact that they use MSN and Bing instead of Google or alternative services. That’s where MSEdgeRedirect gets really good. Outside of just redirecting these functions to open in the browser you want, it can also redirect the services that Windows uses.

Search history inside of Windows search.
I guess you can tell what I do on my PC all day. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

You can use the service you want for Bing Discover, Bing Search, Bing Images, MSN News, and MSN Weather. There’s a list of preset options, but most of the redirections also support custom services — just enter the URL of your choice. MSEdgeRedirect not only removes some annoyances with Windows; it actively makes them better by putting you in control of the services you interact with.

The two that make a major difference for me are search and weather. I use Weather.com now, which works properly with the weather widget in Windows 11. For search, MSEdgeRedirect not only uses Google to populate my results in Windows search, it also shows my Google search history within Windows so I can quickly get back to whatever I was doing online without opening another browser tab manually.

As has been the case in the past, I’m sure updates to Windows or Edge will break these apps in some way in the future. Hopefully they’ll stay useful for a while at least. If nothing else, they’re easy to install, and they give you some control over how Windows works rather than forcing you to use Microsoft’s own services.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Microsoft is axing this seven-year-old Windows app
Someone using Paint 3D on a tablet with a stylus.

As spotted by Windows Central, Paint 3D will stop receiving updates and be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4 of this year. Although it was once intended as a replacement for the classic Paint program, Paint 3D will be outlived by its predecessor and some of its best features have been transferred to the older app instead.

However, anyone who downloads Paint 3D before the cutoff date should be able to carry on using it past November.

Read more
I finally switched to Microsoft Edge for this one feature
The Microsoft Edge browser on a flat surface.

Microsoft Edge has gotten increasingly better over the years, but I've stuck with Google Chrome -- perhaps by habit, if nothing else. After all, a web browser is the kind of application I don't want to think about. That's why the flashier features of recent updates to Chrome, Edge, or even Arc haven't swayed me. I don't use Copilot, Collections, or even tab groups. That left me defaulted to Chrome.

I'm now using Microsoft Edge, though -- and it's not because of the most common complaints about Chrome, such as its well-documented memory usage. No, no. My reason for deciding to leave Chrome for Edge is based on a feature that was actually launched way back in 2022. For the longest time, I ignored the Edge sidebar -- after all, the less clutter in my web browser, the better.

Read more
Microsoft is adding a controversial app to Windows 11
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 sitting on a table.

A new Windows 11 build is rolling out in Microsoft's Beta channel, and it includes an app that's been caught up in some controversy. Build 22635.3646 includes the PC Manager app for devices in China by default. This app is already available through the Microsoft Store, but the update suggests the app might be part of Windows 11 more broadly soon.

PC Manager falls in the category of "system optimizers" along the lines of the  Razer Cortex Game Booster. It cleans out temporary files, frees memory that's not being used, and digs deep into your hard drive to clean out unused files. According to Microsoft, it can even "reduce ads and app pop-up interruptions." An system optimizer from Microsoft sounds great as an official release in Windows 11.

Read more