You’ll see different kinds of laptop deals from various retailers, but not all of these machines on sale will be able to meet your expectations. If you need a laptop that will perform well under pressure while looking stylish at the same time, you should take a look at the Surface Pro deals that we’ve rounded up, as these include Walmart’s $300 discount for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which brings its price down to $999 from its original price of $1,299.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is equipped with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it’s a delight to use the laptop for working from home, attending online classes, and watching content on your favorite streaming services. The display is big enough for a detailed look at whatever’s on the screen, and the laptop’s powerful enough to eliminate crashes when multitasking between apps.

Microsoft promises up to 11.5 hours of battery life for the Surface Laptop 3, which should be more than enough time for you to find an outlet to plug it into after working on the go. The machine won’t be out of commission for long after a depleted battery though, as its Fast Charging feature refills 80% of the Surface Laptop 3’s maximum juice after just an hour of charging.

There’s a lot of space for your software and files in the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which comes with a 256GB hard drive. There are also USB-A and USB-C ports to connect the machine to monitors, docking stations, and other accessories, while the laptop maintains a quiet and comfortable keyboard, as well as a precise touchpad.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 won’t only meet your expectations – it will exceed them, with its combination of top-of-the-line specifications and sleek design. If you’re sold on the laptop as your next daily companion, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer that slashes $300 off the Surface Laptop 3’s price, lowering it to $999 from its original price of $1,299. There’s no telling how long stocks will last or when the deal will end though, so you better act fast if you want the device without paying full price. Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.

