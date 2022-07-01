 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Mobile
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upcoming Microsoft Teams update could finally make chatting easier

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft has plans to bring several new features to its Teams app in the coming weeks, including a translation-focused update and a new pop-out feature for shared meeting content.

The brand added these features to its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, stating that they are on track for an August update for Teams; however, the roadmap is more like a list of ideas Microsoft is currently developing rather than guaranteed updates.

On Windows 11, you'll be able to reply to inline Teams notifications.

Microsoft is working on an Intelligent translation feature that will allow you to more intuitively translate languages while text chatting in Teams. Neowin suggests that the feature will likely work in tandem with the inline chat translation that is already available on Teams for Android and iOS. With this update, Teams will be able to detect messages that are not your native language and suggest you translate them to your language, in their entirety. The update will be available only for Android and iOS users.

The other feature that might come to Teams in August is one that allows you to separate shared content into a pop-out window while in a meeting. Neowin also expects this feature might work similarly to how you can pop out standard chats in Teams into their own windows. This would likely help keep content from getting lost as it scrolls by in a chat, so you can refer back to it later. The feature will be available for web, desktop, and Mac users.

While these features might not be certain for Teams, Microsoft did introduce several A.I.- and machine learning-based features in June. The voice-focused features include echo cancellation, dereverberation, interruptibility, and background noise suppression.

Microsoft has been putting a considerable amount of effort into building out Teams in 2022, especially since it added the app to its Microsoft Store as a downloadable application in mid-May after the program spent five years as a manual download.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Don’t expect a new Sly Cooper or Infamous game anytime soon, says Sucker Punch

sly cooper infamous not in development second son

The 82 best shows on Peacock right now (July 2022)

Two officers in bomb squad uniforms in a scene from Trigger Point on Peacock.

TweetDeck (for Mac) is dead. Here are some alternatives

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

Best Apple deals and sales for July 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

The Nvidia RTX 4090 could be more powerful than we previously thought

Graphics card inside the Maingear Vybe.

The best horror movies on Amazon Prime (July 2022)

The cast of Sleepy Hollow.

How to view tweets chronologically on Twitter

A Twitter icon on a blue background on a smartphone's screen, all on a white background.

Nvidia cuts GPU orders, but does this mean prices will drop?

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

The best horror movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Katie Sackhoff in Oculus.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

4th of July TV Sales 2022: Get a 70-inch for $500

An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

The 64 best movies on Hulu right now (July 2022)

The cast of The Expendables.