You could buy a gaming laptop for the price of this AMD handheld

The first gaming handheld to feature one of AMD’s best processors is finally here, but it’s going to be a tough sell. The OneXFly F1 Pro comes with a host of impressive features, from an OLED screen to the powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. It could undoubtedly beat the Steam Deck and various other rivals. The downside? You might as well just buy a gaming laptop, and a good one, too — because this one’s pretty expensive.

The OneXFly F1 Pro (first spotted by VideoCardz) is a brand-new gaming handheld made by OneXPlayer, a Chinese company. The mini PC comes with all the bells and whistles you could wish for in a new handheld. There’s a 7-inch 1080p OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate; LPDDR5X RAM with speeds of up to 7,500MHz; and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive storage.

Recommended Videos

The most interesting bit is the Ryzen APU, though. OneXPlayer managed to have the first gaming handheld that’s built on AMD’s recent Ryzen AI 300 series. There are six different configurations to choose from, but only two APUs, namely the Ryzen AI 9 365 and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. These are Zen 5 CPUs with built-in RDNA 3.5 graphics, up to the Radeon 890M.

The specs are undoubtedly very solid, but the price may be a roadblock for many. Depending on which handheld you want, you might have to pay up to $1,700 for the top configuration that comes with 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD. You could easily buy a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 for that price. Add a couple hundred more, and you might score a laptop with an RTX 4080.

Of course, a gaming handheld is an entirely different form factor, so you can’t really replace it with a laptop. Still, that price is a testament to the whispers that AMD’s Strix Point is a lot more expensive than the previous generation — because what else could account for such steep pricing other than the OLED panel?

We’ve seen the OneXFly F1 Pro run Black Myth: Wukong at around 60 frames per second (fps) in a vendor benchmark, which bodes well for the console. So far, the reviews of this unit are hard to come by, but it won’t be long before more handhelds join the fray with AMD’s Ryzen AI 300, and the Ryzen Z2 lineup is on the horizon, which may turn out to be more popular in this form factor.