This new VR headset matches Vision Pro’s display at the weight of an iPhone

Pimax just announced a new PC VR headset that weighs less than 200 grams and boasts 4K per eye microOLED panels and pancake lenses. That means the Pimax Dream Air matches the display specifications of Apple’s Vision Pro, yet weighs less than an iPhone 16 Pro.

The Dream Air looks quite similar to the Vision Pro, and Pimax undoubtedly drew inspiration from Apple’s design. The renders show a compact, curved headset with a single rear head strap that splits at the back to cup the head.

Pimax says the strap automatically adjusts to a perfect fit. There’s also automatic lens spacing to align with your eyes. That’s important since the Pimax Dream Air supports eye-tracking.

That means the Dream Air will be suitable for sharing, something that’s usually difficult with a Vision Pro since it requires a face scan before purchase to get the right size.

Pimax is known for making high-end PC VR headsets that push the limits of what’s possible, but with the trade-off of a bulky and heavy head-mounted display that requires a VR-ready PC to use. The Dream Air is a new type of Pimax device that could change our expectations.

Like the Pimax Crystal and $800 Crystal Light, the Dream Air will offer the best performance when connected to a Windows PC with a powerful graphics card. It connects via an included 5-meter USB-C cable, so you’ll need a computer that supports DisplayPort over USB.

Its 3840 × 3552 pixel-per-eye resolution at 90Hz will challenge older GPUs. However, Pimax has implemented foveated rendering and upscaling to reduce performance demands somewhat. We don’t have recommended system specifications yet, but a fast gaming PC will be a necessity.

The Pimax Dream Air features inside-out tracking, so base stations aren’t needed. Pimax also has new controllers that lack rings and look very similar to Touch Plus controllers included with Meta’s low-cost Quest 3 and 3S . The Dream Air also supports hand-tracking so it can be used without controllers, depending on the game.

Pimax also announced an optional Cobb compute puck powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2. We don’t know if this will be the original XR2 chip or the newer Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 that’s used in the Quest 3 and 3S. When plugged into the Dream Air, you’ll be able to access some features without connecting to your PC.

Pimax notes this could be useful when traveling, so I’d expect it to support video playback and possibly casual gaming or browsing. Pricing and full specifications of Cobb haven’t been revealed yet.

Overall, it looks and sounds like a very intriguing PC VR gaming headset that packs lots of impressive features into a small and remarkably light device. The potential for mobile use with Cobb adds more value. It could turn out to be one of the best VR headsets available.

Pimax says the Dream Air will start shipping in May 2025. That’s just five months away, so Pimax has to move quickly to meet that self-imposed deadline. Note that the company has a history of delays in shipping new products, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Dream Air arrives later in the year.

The Pimax Dream Air is now available for preorder via Pimax’s website. The price is surprisingly low for such an advanced design: $1,895 ($1,199 to preorder plus $697 when it ships). There’s a 14-day trial after you receive the headset, so you can return the Dream Air for a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.