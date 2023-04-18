 Skip to main content
Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $600 off

Gamers who are on the hunt for a new gaming laptop should heavily consider the Razer Blade 14, especially since it’s on sale from Razer with a 23% discount that pulls the device’s price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but it’s definitely a worthwhile investment, and you’ll be able to spend the $600 in savings on more video games and accessories. You need to make the purchase today though, because gaming laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 holds the top spot in our list of the best gaming laptops because it offers excellent performance within a small and light package, which goes against the usual designs that are thick and heavy. It’s only 0.66 of an inch thick and weighs 3.9 pounds, but it’s capable of running the best PC games at their highest graphics settings with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, and the Razer Blade 14 most definitely fits the bill.

All that processing power will be on full display on the Razer Blade 14’s 14-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which prevents stuttering and tearing from interrupting your gameplay. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, so you’ll have enough space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing games into the Razer Blade 14 right after you unbox it. The machine also has a healthy selection of ports, including pairs of USB-A and USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and HDMI 2.1.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, but this one certainly does — the Razer Blade 14 for $2,000 following a $600 discount from Razer on its sticker price of $2,600. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you need to decide quickly because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow. Get the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop at 23% off by pushing through with the purchase right now.

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $980 off
lenovo legion pro 7i review design

Gamers should be ready to spend a significant amount of cash if they want to purchase a powerful gaming laptop. They are expensive, but fortunately, you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals. Here's one you shouldn't miss -- the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i at $980 off from Lenovo, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $2,980 originally. The 32% discount won't last forever though, so it's highly recommended that you buy the machine right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7i
Lenovo's Legion line of gaming laptops is competitive in the field, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and in the middle of the range is the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 7i. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of modern video games, and the Lenovo Legion 7i is capable of doing that with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the most of the best PC games on their highest settings, and you'll also be ready for the titles that are launching soon.

Read more
This RTX 3070 gaming PC is $520 off in Lenovo’s spring sale
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i sitting on a table.

The gaming PC deals that are worth buying are usually still expensive, but at least with Lenovo's offer for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC in its ongoing spring sale, you'll be pocketing savings of $520. A 26% discount makes the gaming desktop more affordable at $1,480 from $2,000 originally, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the price cut because there's no telling until when it will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i occupies the top spot of our list of the best gaming PCs, but the cheaper Lenovo Legion 5i Tower is also a worthwhile gaming desktop. It's got what it takes to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and it also comes with 32GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop for those who are also planning to run other demanding applications such as video editors. When you eventually need to upgrade these components, you'll be able to easily do so, as that's one of the advantages of desktop computers over laptops, according to our guide on how to choose a computer.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off today
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Dell often has incredible laptop deals, and this week they're focused particularly on gamers. Yesterday we saw an incredible discount on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, and today we have an Alienware laptop with a similarly steep price cut. The Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, usually $1,700, is $500 off today, bringing it down to $1,200. Obviously it's still not cheap, but a $500 discount is basically the equivalent of getting a free graphics card. Check out all the details below, but don't wait too long to grab it on Dell's website.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won't be a problem with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, the Alienware m15 R7 can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of running the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to select low to medium settings for the graphics to ensure smooth gameplay.

Read more