Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $600 off

Gamers who are on the hunt for a new gaming laptop should heavily consider the Razer Blade 14, especially since it’s on sale from Razer with a 23% discount that pulls the device’s price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap, but it’s definitely a worthwhile investment, and you’ll be able to spend the $600 in savings on more video games and accessories. You need to make the purchase today though, because gaming laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 14 holds the top spot in our list of the best gaming laptops because it offers excellent performance within a small and light package, which goes against the usual designs that are thick and heavy. It’s only 0.66 of an inch thick and weighs 3.9 pounds, but it’s capable of running the best PC games at their highest graphics settings with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, and the Razer Blade 14 most definitely fits the bill.

All that processing power will be on full display on the Razer Blade 14’s 14-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which prevents stuttering and tearing from interrupting your gameplay. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 1TB SSD, so you’ll have enough space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing games into the Razer Blade 14 right after you unbox it. The machine also has a healthy selection of ports, including pairs of USB-A and USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and HDMI 2.1.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, but this one certainly does — the Razer Blade 14 for $2,000 following a $600 discount from Razer on its sticker price of $2,600. If you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you need to decide quickly because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow. Get the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop at 23% off by pushing through with the purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations