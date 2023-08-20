 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Fortnite running on a Razer Blade 15.
Razer

You need to prepare for a huge purchase if you’re looking to shop gaming laptop deals, but you can secure amazing value with the right offer. Here’s a great one — the Razer Blade 15 for $2,000, following a $1,000 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll have to splurge a little if you want a serious machine. The savings will go a long way towards building your video game arsenal, but you need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to get it because we’re not sure how long the bargain will stay available.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The variant of the Razer Blade 15 with an OLED screen is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop, but even with just a Full HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, it’s still a topnotch device because of its powerful performance that can run the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, supported by 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Razer Blade 15 is equipped with a 1TB SSD, which offers more than enough space for several AAA titles with all the necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right after you power on the gaming laptop for the first time. It also doesn’t have a shortage of ports for your accessories, with two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Related

The cheap laptop deals that you see online won’t be able to meet the requirements of today’s video games. If you’re serious about diving into PC gaming, you’ll want a machine like the Razer Blade 15. It’s on sale at $1,000 off from Razer, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $3,000. That’s still a significant investment even with the discount, but if you can afford it, you’ll receive a gaming laptop that won’t let you down. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so you’ll have to complete the transaction now if you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $500 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Looking for one of the best gaming PC deals at the moment? Dell is where you need to look with a hefty $500 off the latest Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop. Packed with all the latest hardware you could need, it's sure to be a hit with avid gamers looking for the best. It's usually priced at $3,800 but right now, you can buy it for $3,300 making it a bit more affordable than usual. Let's take a look at what else it offers while it's extra tempting and on sale.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Easily one of the best gaming PCs available at the moment, the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop has it all. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. Alongside that is 2TB of SSD storage with Dell appreciating that many games take up a huge amount of storage space these days. Best of all though is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD is $3,800 off
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.

Lenovo's laptop deals are frequently worth checking out even if there's a minor catch involved. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 for $1,989. According to Lenovo, you're saving a huge $3,800 off the regular price of $5,789. This sounds a little unrealistic which is hardly surprising considering Lenovo's estimated value system often goes much higher than the competition. However, what we do know is that $1,989 for this rig is very good going for anyone looking for a powerful business laptop. Here's what else you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1
The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is certainly powerful. While other systems may use an i5 or i7 processor, this one has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. Teamed up with that is a huge 32GB of memory working out at double the amount you normally see on laptops right now. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won't run out of space any time soon. Unusually for something vying for a spot among the best business laptops, there's also a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it can cope with plenty of gaming or video editing too.

Read more
Best Buy sale: Get an HP gaming PC with RTX 3060 for under $1,000
The HP Omen 25L gaming PC on a desk.

You don't have to spend more than $1,000 when buying gaming PC deals to end up with a reliable machine, as there are options like the HP Omen 25L. From its original price of $1,280, it's down to $950 from Best Buy for savings of $330 that you can use on monitor deals and video games. We're pretty sure that this bargain will attract a lot of interest, so you'll need to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible before stocks get sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop
If you want a gaming desktop that can run the best PC games without breaking the bank, you should go for the HP Omen 25L. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming PCs, but it will provide decent performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The machine also packs 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop says is a good baseline for modern gaming systems as it's enough to run today's most popular titles like Fortnite and PUBG.

Read more