Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off

You need to prepare for a huge purchase if you’re looking to shop gaming laptop deals, but you can secure amazing value with the right offer. Here’s a great one — the Razer Blade 15 for $2,000, following a $1,000 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,000. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll have to splurge a little if you want a serious machine. The savings will go a long way towards building your video game arsenal, but you need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to get it because we’re not sure how long the bargain will stay available.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The variant of the Razer Blade 15 with an OLED screen is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the best 15-inch gaming laptop, but even with just a Full HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, it’s still a topnotch device because of its powerful performance that can run the best PC games without any issues. Inside the gaming laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, supported by 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Razer Blade 15 is equipped with a 1TB SSD, which offers more than enough space for several AAA titles with all the necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games right after you power on the gaming laptop for the first time. It also doesn’t have a shortage of ports for your accessories, with two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The cheap laptop deals that you see online won’t be able to meet the requirements of today’s video games. If you’re serious about diving into PC gaming, you’ll want a machine like the Razer Blade 15. It’s on sale at $1,000 off from Razer, which brings its price down to $2,000 from $3,000. That’s still a significant investment even with the discount, but if you can afford it, you’ll receive a gaming laptop that won’t let you down. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so you’ll have to complete the transaction now if you don’t want to miss out.

