Insane deal knocks $900 off the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

Razer is known for making some of the best laptops in the market, although they’re equally well-known for being a high-end brand that is often quite expensive. Even so, if you’re looking for a unique laptop, Razer is probably where you’d look, and in this case, if you want one of the best 17-inch gaming laptops, you’d be hard-pressed to find one better than the Razer Blade 17. Of course, it does come at a pretty penny, although Razer is running a great deal right now that discounts the Blade 17 down to $2,300 rather than the usual $3,200, a significant 28% discount.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17

Probably one of the first things you’ll want to know about this Razer Blade 17 is what sort of GPU it runs, and we’re happy to report that you’ll find the relatively powerful RTX 3070 Ti under the hood. That’s a card that can provide reasonably good 4k performance, which is good because the Blade 17 comes with a gorgeous 17-inch 2k resolution panel. As such, the RTX 3070Ti will easily run most games on high resolution and graphical settings without much issue. The panel also has a very impressive 240Hz refresh rate, which means that if you’re going to be playing competitive or action-packed games where each frame counts, you can get some high refresh rates from the RTX 3070 Ti, with a few graphical compromises, of course.

Besides the great GPU, you also get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H, a mid-to-high-end CPU that is not only great for gaming, even simulation and strategy games but also excellent for productivity and editing work. Similarly, the 16 GB of DDR5 memory is blazingly fast and more than enough for most gamers and users. Storage is also relatively good, with a 1TB SSD, although it is slightly on the lower side for a gaming laptop, especially with how big games are these days. Therefore, we’d suggest grabbing one of these external hard drive deals to keep all your non-gaming content on so that you free up all the internal storage space for games and apps.

Overall, the Razer Blade 17 is a truly impressive laptop that is powerful, thin, and light, and while it does run a little hot, that’s the cost of power. Luckily, the deal from Razer bringing it down to $2,300 means it’s a much more reasonable purchase and adds a ton of value, although if it’s still a bit too expensive, be sure to check out these other gaming laptop deals, too.

